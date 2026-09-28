Zayed Sustainability Prize Unveils 2027 Finalists Following Record-Breaking Global Entry

Zayed Sustainability Prize Jury Meeting 2026

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Record 10,233 submissions from 177 countries, up 32% year-on-year. Finalists are delivering practical, scalable solutions across health, food, energy, water and climate action. Prize has positively impacted more than 411 million lives worldwideFrom AI that can predict pregnancy complications months in advance and robots that navigate water networks, to new technologies restoring degraded soil and heat-resilient corals rebuilding reefs, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has unveiled its 2027 finalists following the most competitive cycle in its history.A record 10,233 submissions from 177 countries were received for the 2027 cycle, a 32% increase year-on-year, reflecting the growing global reach of the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.Following a rigorous evaluation process by the Prize Jury, finalists have been selected across six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.Together, they represent solutions already delivering measurable impact on the ground. Their work spans maternal health, food security, energy access, water scarcity, ecosystem restoration and disaster preparedness, demonstrating how practical innovation can strengthen resilience, expand access to essential services and create lasting opportunities for communities.The winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on 12 January 2027, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said:“At a time when resilience, stability and human wellbeing have never been more important, this year's finalists remind us what is possible when perseverance and purpose come together. The finalist's work demonstrates that the most powerful solutions are those rooted in real-world needs, breaking down barriers and delivering meaningful, measurable impact. Inspired by the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE remains committed to advancing practical solutions that uphold human dignity, strengthen self-reliance and create lasting socioeconomic value for communities around the world.”For the 2027 cycle, every finalist is guaranteed financial support, extending the Prize's backing beyond the eventual winners and helping more high-impact solutions advance and scale.Organisational finalists across Health, Food, Energy, Water and Climate Action will receive US $100,000 each, while Global High Schools finalists will receive US $25,000 each. Those who go on to win their category will instead receive the winner award: US $1 million for organisational categories and US $150,000 for Global High Schools.Introduced with the 2026 cycle, the increased funding recognises both the proven impact and the potential of solutions reaching the Prize's final evaluation stage.H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Chair of the Prize Jury, said:“The 2027 finalists demonstrate the enduring value of innovation in strengthening resilience, advancing human wellbeing and equipping communities to navigate an increasingly complex world. Their work shows that meaningful progress is built not only through technology, but through determination, local knowledge and the capacity of communities to adapt and thrive. The Prize continues to identify and support solutions that offer greater stability, opportunity and prosperity.”Health: Reaching patients earlierThis year's Health finalists are using artificial intelligence, community-based delivery and advanced medical technologies to expand access to healthcare, improve early diagnosis and strengthen frontline health systems.. Elythea, an SME from the United States, uses AI to predict pregnancy complications from routine first-trimester data 6–8 months in advance, reaching over 63,000 direct beneficiaries and reducing adverse maternal outcomes in a five-country trial.. GOAL 3, an SME from the Netherlands, combines durable bedside vital-sign monitoring with tablet-based patient records to detect deterioration earlier in children and newborns, reaching 157,000 direct beneficiaries across 48 hospitals.. Marsi Bionics, an SME from Spain, deploys a paediatric exoskeleton with smart robotic joints that mimic muscle movement, providing personalised walking assistance to over 3,000 children through 67 devices.Food: Building resilience from the ground upThe Food finalists are applying advanced technologies and regenerative practices to strengthen farmer resilience, restore soil health, improve agricultural productivity and reduce waste.. Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies, an SME from the United States, uses microbial biotechnology combining fungal endophytes and beneficial soil bacteria to help crops tolerate drought, heat, salinity and nutrient stress, treating more than 13 million acres and increasing yields by 30–200%.. ALSEC Alimentos Secos, an SME from Colombia, uses patented biotechnology and nanotechnology in a solar-powered processing plant to convert polluting liquid whey from artisan cheese producers into protein ingredients and purified water, recovering 22.7 million litres of whey and protecting 4.3 billion litres of water.. TOWING, an SME from Japan, produces“Soratan,” a biochar treatment enhanced with specially cultivated microorganisms that can restore soil health in around one month rather than 3–5 years, increasing yields by 20% and treating 50,000 hectares.Energy: Expanding access and advancing storageThe Energy finalists are improving efficiency, expanding last-mile energy access and advancing energy storage.. Energy Assured, an SME from Nigeria, provides pay-as-you-go solar home systems, clean cookstoves and shared mobile solar irrigation pumps, reaching over 4.6 million people and 1.3 million smallholder farmers.. Flint, an SME from Singapore, develops a rechargeable cellulose-based battery using zinc-manganese electrodes, eliminating lithium, cobalt, nickel and flammable electrolytes, with production capacity of 400,000 units per month and up to 150 tonnes of CO2e avoided annually.. Sustain Plus, an NPO from India, combines proven clean energy technologies with blended finance, community ownership and local delivery networks, deploying more than 34,000 decentralised solutions and reaching 2.5 million beneficiaries.Water: Protecting every dropThe Water finalists are combining community ownership, circular treatment systems and advanced technologies to expand access to safe water and strengthen resilience in water-stressed communities.. Fundación Aguatuya, an NPO from Bolivia, deploys decentralised modular treatment plants to convert wastewater into irrigation water, biofungicides and compost, recovering 1.08 million m3 of treated water annually for reuse.. Rupantar, an NPO from Bangladesh, runs women-owned water enterprises using RO systems, restored ponds and rainwater harvesting, providing year-round safe water to around 450,000 people.. Solinas, an SME from India, uses AI-equipped robotic crawlers to inspect and clean water and sewer pipes from the inside, saving up to 600,000 litres of water per day per kilometre inspected and benefiting 17 million people.Climate Action: Restoring natural systemsThe Climate Action finalists span carbon removal, climate resilience and ecosystem restoration, combining technology with approaches that strengthen natural systems and support livelihoods.. Aquafondo, an NPO from Peru, restores ancestral water management systems including amunas, qochas and high-Andean wetlands to recharge aquifers, regulate water flows and strengthen water security across micro-watersheds, restoring more than 6,000 hectares and generating 14 million m3 of additional groundwater annually.. Coral Gardeners, an NPO from French Polynesia, cultivates heat-resilient corals in underwater nurseries and pairs restoration with AI, sensor networks and 3D reef mapping, with more than 221,000 corals planted and 25,100 m2 of reef restored.. String Bio, an SME from India, produces CleanRise, a methane-derived microbial biostimulant, combining rice-paddy application with gas monitoring, satellite tracking and carbon-credit sharing to cut methane emissions by up to 50% and increase yields by up to 39%.Global High Schools: The next generation takes the leadAcross six regions, Global High Schools finalists are developing student-led, project-based solutions to sustainability challenges in their own communities.The Americas: École Secondaire Lacombe Composite High School (Canada); Instituto Etnoeducativo Distrital Tayrona de Bunkwímake (Colombia); and Instituto Técnico Nuestra Señora de Fátima (Argentina).Sub-Saharan Africa: Asifiwa Institute (Democratic Republic of the Congo); Oloosirkon Secondary School (Kenya); and Swami Vivekananda State Secondary School (Mauritius).Middle East & North Africa: Applied Technology Schools, Ajman (United Arab Emirates); Inkhil Secondary School (Syria); and Rachaya High School (Lebanon).Europe & Central Asia: Agrupamento de Escolas Gândara Mar (Portugal); General Education School No.101, Astana (Kazakhstan); and Keban Multi-Program Anatolian High School (Türkiye).South Asia: A/Kagama Tract 09 Secondary School (Sri Lanka); Motithang Higher Secondary School, Thimphu (Bhutan); and Shree Saraswati Secondary School (Nepal).East Asia & Pacific: Garuda Baturotok Secondary School (Indonesia); Votualevu College (Fiji); and YK Pao School (China).The winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on 12 January 2027, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.Through its winners, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has positively impacted more than 411 million lives worldwide, expanding access to healthcare, nutritious food, reliable energy and safe water while supporting stronger and more resilient communities.

Thomas Hagan

Panterra

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Zayed Sustainability Prize Unveils 2027 Finalists Following Record-Breaking Global Entry News Provided By Panterra September 28, 2026, 08:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Human Rights, Science, Technology



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