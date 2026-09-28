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BIST 100 Tumbles 1.62 Percent at Open
(MENAFN) Turkish equities opened sharply lower on Monday, with the benchmark BIST 100 index starting the session at 12,689.87 points, a drop of 209.47 points, or 1.62%.
The slide followed a marginally positive close on Friday, when the index gained 0.09% to finish at 12,899.35 points. Daily trading volume that session reached 99 billion liras ($2 billion).
Lira slips against major currencies
As of 10.10 am local time (0710GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 48.9820 to the US dollar, 55.7580 to the euro and 64.9010 to the British pound.
Gold and oil
Gold changed hands at $4,160 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $106.8 per barrel.
The slide followed a marginally positive close on Friday, when the index gained 0.09% to finish at 12,899.35 points. Daily trading volume that session reached 99 billion liras ($2 billion).
Lira slips against major currencies
As of 10.10 am local time (0710GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 48.9820 to the US dollar, 55.7580 to the euro and 64.9010 to the British pound.
Gold and oil
Gold changed hands at $4,160 per ounce, while Brent crude futures stood at $106.8 per barrel.
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