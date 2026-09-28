Eritrea: Meskel Celebrated Nationwide

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Meskel, the Finding of the True Cross, was colorfully celebrated today, 27 September, across the country.

At the celebratory event held at Bahti Meskerem Square, Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Archbishops, Bishops and members of the Holy Synod, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community, and thousands of the faithful attended a prayer service led by His Holiness Abune Basilios, the 6th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church.

Teacher Simon Beyene from the Office of the Patriarch gave a detailed briefing on the historical background of the Meskel holiday.

Teacher Simon also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives to enable nationals to celebrate national holidays in peace and unity. He wished the Eritrean people peace and stability.

The ceremony was broadcast live by Eri-TV and Dimtsi Hafash Radio.

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