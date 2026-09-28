Propartners Launches Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 - A New Crowdfunded Investment Opportunity To Channel Capital Into Ghanaian Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

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Propartners ( ), a licensed crowdfunding intermediary and crowdfunding platform in Ghana, is set to officially launch Impact Note 1 Tranche 1, the first tranche under its Impact Note 1 Note Programme, at a special bell-ringing ceremony on October 1, 2026.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the development of investment crowdfunding in Ghana, bringing together structured investment capital, qualified investors and carefully selected Ghanaian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a regulated crowdfunding framework.

A STRUCTURED NOTE PROGRAMME FOR SME FINANCING

Impact Note 1 is a Medium-Term Note Programme structured through PCS PLC which is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established to raise investment capital from eligible investors for onward deployment into a portfolio of selected and pre-qualified Ghanaian SMEs.

The Note Programme is designed to provide a structured mechanism through which investors can participate in financing productive businesses while SMEs gain access to alternative sources of growth capital.

Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 represents the inaugural tranche under the Programme with a campaign target of GHS 2.4 million.

The Tranche 1 Notes are structured as 3-year unsecured floating-rate notes linked to the 365-day BoG Treasury Bill rate, with 350 bps and 700 bps as margins respectively for senior and other Noteholders. Interest is structured for semi-annual payment, with the principal scheduled for bullet repayment at maturity.

FINANCING A PIPELINE OF GHANAIAN SMEs

The proceeds of Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 will be deployed through the SPV to finance a pipeline of two selected, pre-qualified Ghanaian SMEs namely Volta Greens Limited Company and Yes Chef Company Limited.

The underlying portfolio has been developed around businesses that have undergone a structured assessment process covering areas including business operations, financial capacity, repayment ability, management, governance and credit risk.

The transaction is therefore intended to connect investor capital with businesses that have identifiable financing requirements and the capacity to deploy capital toward productive economic activity.

FOUR KEY TRANSACTION PARTIES

The Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 transaction brings together four key institutions with complementary roles.

Propartners Exchange Limited – Lead transaction party and licensed crowdfunding intermediary and crowdfunding platform, responsible for originating, structuring and facilitating the crowdfunding campaign.

First National Bank Ghana Limited – Note Trustee representing all Noteholders.

Zenith Bank Ghana Limited - Custodian and escrow banking partner.

Fincap Securities Limited - Transaction advisory partner supporting the structuring and execution of the Programme.

The collaboration demonstrates the potential for regulated crowdfunding to operate alongside established financial-market institutions to create new channels for capital mobilization and SME financing.

CAMPAIGN OFFER PERIOD

The Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 campaign will run from October 1, 2026 to November 30, 2026.

During the offer period, eligible investors will be able to review the campaign information, assess the investment proposition and participate through the Propartners crowdfunding platform (Propartners54) in accordance with the applicable investor eligibility, onboarding and subscription requirements.

WHO IS THE CAMPAIGN FOR?

Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 is designed to provide an investment opportunity for both retail and institutional investors, subject to applicable eligibility and regulatory requirements.

The campaign is particularly relevant to investors seeking exposure to structured private-sector financing and the growth of Ghanaian businesses, while recognizing that investment in securities and SME credit carries risk and that returns are not guaranteed.

Investors are encouraged to review the relevant offer documents, risk disclosures, terms and conditions and other information available on the platform before making an investment decision.

THE OCTOBER 1 BELL-RINGING CEREMONY

The official launch of Impact Note 1 Tranche 1 will take place on October 1, 2026, with a special bell-ringing ceremony to formally open the campaign.

The event will bring together representatives of the transaction parties, institutional investors, regulators, business leaders, members of the investment community, SME stakeholders and other invited guests.

The bell-ringing ceremony symbolizes the opening of the campaign and Propartners' commitment to building a more accessible, transparent and structured investment crowdfunding ecosystem in Ghana.

It also provides an opportunity for stakeholders to learn more about the Note Programme, the Tranche 1 investment proposition, the underlying SME portfolio and the role of crowdfunding in mobilizing private capital for productive economic activity.

BUILDING CONFIDENCE IN DIGITAL INVESTING

As investment activity increasingly moves online, Propartners believes that investor confidence must be built around appropriate regulation, transparency, robust processes and responsible technology.

Through its licensed crowdfunding platform, Propartners is working to provide investors with a structured digital environment through which investment opportunities can be presented, evaluated and subscribed to in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Impact Note 1 is therefore not simply a fundraising campaign. It represents part of a broader effort to demonstrate how technology, regulation and established financial-market practices can work together to widen participation in Ghana's investment market.

A NEW CHAPTER FOR INVESTMENT CROWDFUNDING IN GHANA

The launch comes at a time when Ghana's financial landscape continues to evolve and investors are increasingly looking for structured opportunities beyond traditional investment products.

For businesses, particularly SMEs, access to appropriately structured capital remains an important component of sustainable growth.

Investment crowdfunding can provide an additional bridge between these two needs - connecting businesses seeking capital with investors seeking opportunities to deploy capital into the real economy.

Through Impact Note 1, Propartners aims to demonstrate the practical application of this model by combining a regulated crowdfunding platform with a structured SPV and Note Programme.

COMMENT FROM PROPARTNERS CEO

Wisdom Anku, Chief Executive Officer of Propartners, said:

“Impact Note 1 represents an important step in our mission to make private capital more accessible to productive businesses while creating structured investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors.

We believe the future of finance will be increasingly digital, inclusive and structured. Our responsibility is to build the infrastructure, governance and investor confidence required to make that future work”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Propartners Exchange Limited.

MEDIA & CORPORATE CONTACT:

Pelly Keli - ...

Propartners Exchange Limited

113A Mbabane Avenue, East Legon, Accra, Ghana

+233(0)208230043, +233(0)245711223

Website:

Crowdfunding Platform:

ABOUT PROPARTNERS:

Propartners is a Ghanaian licensed crowdfunding intermediary and crowdfunding platform focused on connecting businesses seeking capital with investors seeking structured investment opportunities.

The company is developing an investment crowdfunding ecosystem designed to facilitate access to private capital for businesses while providing investors with access to carefully structured investment opportunities through a regulated digital platform.