Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of Anglogold Ashanti Alberto Calderon

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, Alberto Calderon, on the sidelines of the opening of the Egypt Mining Forum 2026.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Eng. Karim Badawi, as well as the Chief of Corporate Affairs at AngloGold Ashanti, Stewart Bailey, and the President of AngloGold Ashanti Egypt, Hoda Ahmed El-Askalani.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi affirmed his appreciation for the strategic partnership with AngloGold Ashanti-the operator of the Sukari Gold Mine-and emphasized the State's support for the company's investments in Egypt and its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the growth of its operations.

The President expressed Egypt's interest in elevating the existing cooperation with AngloGold Ashanti-moving from a partnership centered on the operation of the Sukari mine to a broader strategic partnership within the Egyptian mining sector. This would encompass exploration, the transfer of technology and expertise, the training of the national workforce, the development of local supply chains, and the attraction of further investments. The meeting also reviewed the company's operational progress and future plans for expansion in the Egyptian market, alongside talks on ways to bolster joint cooperation in the mining sector.

Mr. Calderon expressed his appreciation for meeting with the President, commending the continuous support provided by the Egyptian state to the company, as well as the efforts made by relevant authorities to overcome any challenges facing its operations in Egypt. He also reviewed the progress of the company's key investments in Egypt and other countries where it operates globally, emphasizing that Egypt is a priority investment destination for AngloGold Ashanti. He noted that the company plans to inject further investments in the coming period into several promising sites within Egypt's mining sector, thereby boosting opportunities to discover and develop new projects similar to the Sukari mine.

The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding the exploration programs executed by AngloGold Ashanti in Egypt, particularly in the gold mining sector. President El-Sisi emphasized the State's commitment to providing all necessary facilities to support the company's activities and streamline its operations, within the framework of Egypt's strategy to expand the mining sector, maximize its contribution to the national economy, and leverage the sector's promising investment opportunities to attract further foreign investment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.