Radico Khaitan Marks Global Travel Retail Milestone With UK Airport Expansion

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India's leading spirits companies, is taking its portfolio of Indian luxury spirits to four major UK airports, becoming the first Indian spirit brands to be available across these airports' duty-free shops.

It marks a significant step in its Global Travel Retail (GTR) expansion strategy. The Company's premium brands, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Barrel Blush and Sangam World Malt, are now available to international travellers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports.

Radico Khaitan's global travel retail expansion comes against the backdrop of strong momentum in its premium and luxury portfolio. Its Prestige & Above portfolio contributed 70.3 per cent of IMFL value in FY26, reflecting the growing importance of premiumisation to the company's business.

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Limited, said,“Our international ambition is not simply about increasing the number of airports in which we operate. It is about building meaningful brand presence and ensuring that Indian spirits are experienced in the right environments, by consumers who appreciate provenance, craftsmanship and distinctive character. This entry is an important milestone in our journey to take Indian luxury to the world. Global Travel Retail gives us an opportunity to connect with consumers from different parts of the world and showcase the depth, diversity and evolving quality of Indian spirits.”

These four airports together handled over 170 million passengers in 2025. Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, recorded approximately 84.5 million passengers, while Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham handled approximately 42.8 million, 32.1 million and 13.7 million passengers, respectively. Together, these airports represent a substantial opportunity to increase the visibility and accessibility of Indian luxury spirits in global travel retail.

Sanjeev Banga, President – International Business, Radico Khaitan Limited, added,“There is a certain charm in taking Indian whisky to the home of Scotch whisky. We are not asking the world to choose between Scotch and Indian whisky. We are simply making sure that Indian whisky gets a seat at the table, and perhaps a place on the airport shelf as well. This is an exciting opportunity to show travellers that the world of whisky has room for more than one accent, and this time, the accent is unmistakably Indian.”

The portfolio entering the UK airport network reflects Radico Khaitan's focus on combining Indian provenance with global standards of craftsmanship.

Rampur Indian Single Malt, crafted at the Rampur Distillery established in 1943, draws on the distinctive climate of the Himalayan foothills. The portfolio includes expressions such as Double Cask, Asava and Barrel Blush, each offering a different interpretation of Indian single malt whisky. Sangam World Malt further strengthens the Company's premium whisky offering, contributing to Radico Khaitan's broader strategy of building a diversified portfolio of Indian luxury spirits for international consumers.

The expansion marks a landmark step in Radico Khaitan's long-term international growth strategy, with Global Travel Retail expected to play an increasingly important role in strengthening brand visibility, encouraging trial and building recognition for Indian spirits among global travellers.

The Company currently has a presence across over 65 duty-free locations and is targeting expansion to more than 100. Radico Khaitan's global push is backed by record business performance. FY26 net revenue stood at approximately Rs 6,050 crore, with IMFL volumes up 22 per cent to 38.3 million cases.

Q1 FY27 delivered the Company's highest-ever quarterly volume, revenue, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin: revenue of approximately Rs 1,684 crore, EBITDA of Rs 348 crore at a 20.7 per cent margin, and 36 per cent growth in the Prestige & above portfolio.