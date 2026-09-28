Ruckus In J&K Assembly As BJP Mlas Enter Well, Hold Mock Proceedings

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP members continued to protest the resolution seeking the immediate restoration of statehood, saying the wording of the resolution was unacceptable and the Speaker should be removed.

The party moved a notice in the Assembly to remove the Speaker of the House, Abdul Rahim Rather.

After Rather refused to vacate the chair despite their insistence on Monday, BJP members entered the well of the House and held mock proceedings.

Earlier in the day, when the session started, R.S. Pathania of the BJP told the Speaker that the party had sent a notice seeking Rather's removal from the chair. The Speaker said that he had not seen the notice, and according to the procedure of the House, the move would be considered for listing after 14 days.

After hearing the Speaker, BJP legislators staged a major protest in the Assembly and entered the well.

BJP legislators raised slogans demanding that the Speaker leave the chair. They threw papers towards the chair, and business papers were torn during the protest.

The BJP members subsequently conducted mock proceedings in the well of the House as the disruption continued.

The protest was centred on the wording of the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The party was objecting to the mention of the Assembly's 2000 autonomy resolution and the resolution passed in November 2024 concerning the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has said it supports restoration of statehood but objects to linking the demand to references to autonomy, Article 370 and the earlier constitutional arrangements.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary defended the government's position during the uproar and questioned the BJP's objection to the proceedings.

Despite the disruption, the Speaker continued to preside over the House and Question Hour proceeded amid noisy scenes.

The House later started a debate on the autonomy resolution as NC members spoke in its favour.

For a change, opposition Peoples Conference (PC) president and MLA, Sajad Gani Lone, supported the statehood restoration resolution brought in by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah.