Rubina Dilaik Applauds Husband Abhinav Shukla For 'Standing By The People You Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Television actress Rubina Dilaik applauded husband Abhinav Shukla for his ability to stand by the people he loves.

On Monday, Rubina took to her official Instagram handle and wished Abhinav on his birthday by publishing a couple of unseen photos of him with his loved ones.

She praised how people around Abhinav are always able to count on him.

Her heartfelt wish for her husband went, "Happy Birthday to the man I've shared so much of life with. I deeply respect the way you love and honour your parents, care for everyone around you, and are the person your friends can always count on. But what touches me most is your instinct to protect your family and stand by the people you love. (sic)."

Rubina said that throughout their journey together, she will always have the utmost respect and warmth in her heart for Abhinav.

"We've shared our beautiful moments, our difficult ones, and so much in between. Through it all, there is a deep respect and warmth I will always carry for you. Here's to you - to your heart, your loyalty, and the family you hold so close. Happy Birthday @ashukla09 (sic)," she further wrote.

Abhinav reacted to the post with two red heart emojis.

Rubina and Abhinav got married on June 21, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony held at the Woodville Palace, Shimla.

The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, in 2023.

Work-wise, Rubina is one of the contestants in the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'.

Her journey on the show has been extremely inspiring. One of Rubina's most emotional moments during the season was when she won a height-based task.

The 'Shakti' actress broke down in tears, saying that after becoming a mother, a woman often has to rebuild her physical strength and also her confidence.