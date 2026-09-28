Lenovo Expands Personal AI With Colorful New Ideapad Vibe Series And Ideacentre All-In-One AI Pcs

These latest AI PCs combine thoughtful design with Lenovo Qira to deliver more intelligent, connected experiences across devices. IdeaPad Vibe Series combines bold color choices and flexible configurations that let consumers choose a device that represents their vibe. IdeaCentre AIO i delivers Adaptive Lighting, ergonomic flexibility, and vibrant color options for modern homes. The latest Lenovo Qira updates bring more connected, contextual AI experiences to more devices, applications, and services. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September, 2026 – At Lenovo Innovation World 2026, LenovoTM expanded its vision for Personal AI with its latest consumer portfolio of laptops, desktops, and smarter experiences. Together, the distinctive IdeaPad Vibe series and IdeaCentre AIO desktops give consumers a broader range of devices designed to reflect different lifestyles and everyday needs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn “The expectations people have for their PCs are changing,” said Jun Ouyang, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Segment, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.“Consumers want technology that fits into their lives, whether they prioritize performance, entertainment, or a device that suits their individual style. Our latest Idea portfolio brings together AI-powered experiences, distinctive design, and greater choice without the premium price.” Smarter AI Experiences with Lenovo Qira Among the AI-powered experiences available across select configurations of the new Idea portfolio is Lenovo Qira1, Lenovo's personal AI experience, designed to deliver more seamless, contextual assistance across supported PCs, mobile devices, tablets, and wearables. Lenovo Qira features Workato-powered connections such as email, calendar, and collaboration services, helping users find relevant information and move from intent to action through natural-language requests with less app switching. This capability creates a more connected experience across the devices, applications, and services people use throughout the day. AI PCs Built for Self-Expression – The IdeaPad Vibe Today's laptops do more than support productivity. They're also an extension of personal style. Lenovo's new IdeaPad Vibe series gives everyday consumers, including students and families the opportunity to showcase their personality through bold colors, thoughtful design, and intelligent experiences that don't compromise performance.

Powered by Snapdragon® X processors and Copilot+ PC capabilities, IdeaPad Vibe delivers fast, responsive performance and smooth everyday multitasking for a new generation of AI PC experiences. Available in both 14” and 15” configurations, IdeaPad Vibe combines all-day battery life and lightweight portability in a metal chassis starting at 1.3kg, making it easy to carry throughout the day. Developed in consultation with Pantone Institute, users can find the color that resonates with them, with seven fresh color options to choose from: Dreamy Violet – a muted violet shade layered with inviting depth that inspires serenity, bringing a sense of comfort wherever it goes. Spicy Gold – a rich golden yellow that blends warmth and energy, creating a confident, welcoming feeling. Zen Green – a nature inspired green hue that evokes a sense of balance, harmony, and encourages a slower pace. Chill Blue – an icy blue with a crisp modern vibe that stimulates refreshing clarity and an effortless fresh start energy. Radiant Coral – warm and uplifting with an optimistic orange boost that brings friendliness and positivity wherever it goes. Moody Blue – expressing credibility and confidence, a deep blue hue conveying refined elegance. Lowkey Grey – a timeless grey projecting strength, stability, and understated sophistication. Elemental by design, these colors are inspired by the world we live in with individuality in mind. Lenovo and Pantone Institute drew inspiration from colors people encounter every day and shades that capture how they aspire, learn, create, and live. To further extend personalization options, customizable keycaps will be available to add an extra touch of color (available for purchase and swapping). “Color is the most personal design decision people make when choosing a device,” said Brian Leonard, VP of Design Innovation for Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo.“Now available in seven expressive new colors, IdeaPad Vibe gives people the ability to choose technology that showcases a piece of their personality while delivering the AI experiences and performance they expect daily.”

IdeaPad Vibe wasn't created for one type of user. It was designed to adapt to different lifestyles, creative ambitions, and personal preferences. Whether someone values mobility, immersive visuals, or a device that represents their style, the IdeaPad Vibe series offers consumers the freedom to make the experience of using the laptop their own. Select models offer up to 24GB4 of memory, delivering exceptional battery life, responsive performance, and powerful on-device AI capabilities. AI-enhanced productivity features include real-time translation, intelligent video conferencing effects, faster content creation, and enhanced privacy, all while maintaining a cool, quiet, and energy-efficient operation. OLED configurations available in Lowkey Grey and Moody Blue deliver richer colors, deeper contrast, and up to 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, where supported5. IPS display options provide smooth 120Hz visuals where available6 and up to 100% sRGB coverage for daily viewing. Upgradable dual SSD slots, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C® ports, HDMI®, MicroSD® card reader, audio jack, and TÜV Low Blue Light Certification provide the connectivity, expandability, and visual comfort expected from a modern AI laptop.

IdeaPad Vibe is also available with up to AMD RyzenTM AI 400 Series processors, offering additional configuration flexibility such as dual-slot memory upgradeability up to 32GB4, and SSD expansion up to 1 TB4. Configurations are available with either a full metal build or metal plus polymer two tone ripple on the bottom cover, with optional 50Whr or 65Whr batteries7. Windows Hello Support is available across the lineup (Qualcomm and AMD). From vibrant colors choices and personalized options to AI-powered productivity and all-day portability, IdeaPad Vibe proves that consumers no longer have to choose between performance and personality. It is an AI PC that is ready to perform and designed to stand out, no matter what a person's vibe is. Additional configurations powered by Intel® processors will be available at a later date.

An AIO Desktop for Everyday Life-The IdeaCentre AIO i From busy mornings to family movie nights and late-night studying, the new IdeaCentre AIO i intelligently adjusts throughout the day to support consumers' changing needs. Built on Intel® CoreTM Series 3 processors with up to 40 platform TOPS of AI performance, the latest generation combines a slimmer design, intelligent AI experiences, and thoughtful ergonomics to create a workspace that feels more comfortable, responsive, and personal. Available for the first time in multiple colors, including Dreamy Violet, Radiant Coral, Zen Green, Chill Blue, Luna Grey, and Cloud Grey, the IdeaCentre AIO i extends Lenovo's vision of more personalized technology beyond the laptop. Its color options draw from research conducted in consultation with Pantone Color Institute, while the color-matched Lenovo Essential Wireless Combo Gen 3 Keyboard & Mouse completes the setup8 with a cohesive workspace aesthetic.

The redesigned middle-box-free architecture removes the bulky computing section traditionally found behind the display, creating a cleaner, more streamlined all-in-one appearance. 23.8” and 27” full HD display options feature up to a 120Hz refresh rate6, 350 nits peak brightness, support for up to 32G LPDDR5x memory9, and dual SSD slots. At the center of the experience is the Lenovo AI Turbo Engine, an intelligent hub that brings together performance optimization, multimedia enhancements, and AI-powered Adaptive Lighting10. One of the IdeaCentre AIO i's signature innovations, Adaptive Lighting introduces Boot-up, Default, and Music Lighting modes, creating a more engaging desktop experience while enabling users to personalize lighting effects and colors10.