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Lenovo Expands Personal AI With Colorful New Ideapad Vibe Series And Ideacentre All-In-One AI Pcs
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Powered by Snapdragon® X processors and Copilot+ PC capabilities, IdeaPad Vibe delivers fast, responsive performance and smooth everyday multitasking for a new generation of AI PC experiences. Available in both 14” and 15” configurations, IdeaPad Vibe combines all-day battery life and lightweight portability in a metal chassis starting at 1.3kg, making it easy to carry throughout the day. Developed in consultation with Pantone Institute, users can find the color that resonates with them, with seven fresh color options to choose from:
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|IdeaPad Vibe wasn't created for one type of user. It was designed to adapt to different lifestyles, creative ambitions, and personal preferences. Whether someone values mobility, immersive visuals, or a device that represents their style, the IdeaPad Vibe series offers consumers the freedom to make the experience of using the laptop their own. Select models offer up to 24GB4 of memory, delivering exceptional battery life, responsive performance, and powerful on-device AI capabilities. AI-enhanced productivity features include real-time translation, intelligent video conferencing effects, faster content creation, and enhanced privacy, all while maintaining a cool, quiet, and energy-efficient operation. OLED configurations available in Lowkey Grey and Moody Blue deliver richer colors, deeper contrast, and up to 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, where supported5. IPS display options provide smooth 120Hz visuals where available6 and up to 100% sRGB coverage for daily viewing. Upgradable dual SSD slots, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C® ports, HDMI®, MicroSD® card reader, audio jack, and TÜV Low Blue Light Certification provide the connectivity, expandability, and visual comfort expected from a modern AI laptop.
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|IdeaPad Vibe is also available with up to AMD RyzenTM AI 400 Series processors, offering additional configuration flexibility such as dual-slot memory upgradeability up to 32GB4, and SSD expansion up to 1 TB4. Configurations are available with either a full metal build or metal plus polymer two tone ripple on the bottom cover, with optional 50Whr or 65Whr batteries7. Windows Hello Support is available across the lineup (Qualcomm and AMD). From vibrant colors choices and personalized options to AI-powered productivity and all-day portability, IdeaPad Vibe proves that consumers no longer have to choose between performance and personality. It is an AI PC that is ready to perform and designed to stand out, no matter what a person's vibe is. Additional configurations powered by Intel® processors will be available at a later date.
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|An AIO Desktop for Everyday Life-The IdeaCentre AIO i From busy mornings to family movie nights and late-night studying, the new IdeaCentre AIO i intelligently adjusts throughout the day to support consumers' changing needs. Built on Intel® CoreTM Series 3 processors with up to 40 platform TOPS of AI performance, the latest generation combines a slimmer design, intelligent AI experiences, and thoughtful ergonomics to create a workspace that feels more comfortable, responsive, and personal. Available for the first time in multiple colors, including Dreamy Violet, Radiant Coral, Zen Green, Chill Blue, Luna Grey, and Cloud Grey, the IdeaCentre AIO i extends Lenovo's vision of more personalized technology beyond the laptop. Its color options draw from research conducted in consultation with Pantone Color Institute, while the color-matched Lenovo Essential Wireless Combo Gen 3 Keyboard & Mouse completes the setup8 with a cohesive workspace aesthetic.
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|The redesigned middle-box-free architecture removes the bulky computing section traditionally found behind the display, creating a cleaner, more streamlined all-in-one appearance. 23.8” and 27” full HD display options feature up to a 120Hz refresh rate6, 350 nits peak brightness, support for up to 32G LPDDR5x memory9, and dual SSD slots. At the center of the experience is the Lenovo AI Turbo Engine, an intelligent hub that brings together performance optimization, multimedia enhancements, and AI-powered Adaptive Lighting10. One of the IdeaCentre AIO i's signature innovations, Adaptive Lighting introduces Boot-up, Default, and Music Lighting modes, creating a more engaging desktop experience while enabling users to personalize lighting effects and colors10.
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|The All-in-One desktop also features an ergonomic stand with 30mm of vertical height adjustment up and down and a -5° to 15° tilt range, making it easy to find a comfortable viewing position whether joining a virtual meeting, helping children with homework, sharing family photos, or enjoying content with family and friends. E-book mode helps reduce blue light and eye strain for a more comfortable reading experience, while audio by Harman® delivers rich, dynamic sound for work and entertainment. For clearer, more natural collaboration, the IdeaCentre AIO i is available with an optional up to 5MP IR camera that combines hardware and software enhancements to improve video calls. A physical camera shutter provides added privacy when the camera isn't in use. Six USB ports with up to USB 3.0 support, an HDMI-in and HDMI-out combo port, a conveniently positioned headphone and microphone combo jack, optional wireless charging, and an optional touch display provide the flexibility to connect and work the way users prefer. From supporting productivity to entertainment and family life, IdeaCentre AIO i delivers smart performance in a design built around the needs of modern households. Lenovo's latest consumer portfolio empowers people to choose technology that works the way they do. By combining intelligent innovation with thoughtful design and meaningful personalization, Lenovo continues to create devices that are inspired by the people who use them. About Lenovo: Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).
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