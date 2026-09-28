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Abu Dhabi Named World's Leading Improver In JLL's 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirate rises eight places to 33rd globally as ADREC sets ambition to place Abu Dhabi among the world's 25 most transparent real estate markets by 2030 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Advancing to 33rd globally in 2026 from 41st in 2024, Abu Dhabi is the world's most improved market in real estate transparency
ADREC's rollout of publicly accessible dashboards, unit-level interactive maps and open APIs has elevated market clarity for investors
ADREC has set an ambition to position Abu Dhabi among the world's 25 most transparent real estate markets by 2030, while continuing to push for strong progress against global peers
To sustain this momentum, Abu Dhabi must target advanced AI-driven market intelligence, expanded data for alternative sectors such as data centres and life sciences, and stricter building performance standards
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How does Abu Dhabi's progress compare to broader global trends?
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How does improved transparency benefit international investors looking at Abu Dhabi?
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What broader shifts are impacting the global commercial real estate market?
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How is Artificial Intelligence impacting the commercial real estate landscape?
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How can commercial real estate investors and occupiers adapt to the growing focus on energy resilience and cost?
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