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Ministry Of Family And Majra Launch The Family Impact Award For The Private Sector To Advance Sustainable Impact For Families And Communities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE,Dubai, September 2026: Majra – National CSR Fund has announced the launch of the Family Impact Award for the Private Sector, a national initiative designed to recognise companies that go beyond traditional corporate social responsibility practices through exceptional initiatives that create credible, measurable and sustainable impact for families and the wider community. The Award aims to encourage the private sector to develop innovative initiatives and solutions that respond to the needs of families and strengthen alignment with national priorities related to families, contributing to the development of leading national models that can be scaled and replicated. It also seeks to foster an institutional culture that views investment in families as an investment in the future of society, reflecting the Award's ambition to become a national reference for encouraging and measuring private-sector contributions to supporting families. The Award focuses on initiatives that go beyond compliance and conventional practices to deliver meaningful impact, including initiatives that empower parents in fulfilling their family roles, improve the quality of life of senior citizens and caregivers, strengthen the economic stability of families, support child and youth development, and introduce innovative solutions to family-related challenges. His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Family and Child Sector at the Ministry of Family, affirmed that supporting families and strengthening their stability and quality of life is a national priority and a shared responsibility. He noted that the private sector is a key partner in advancing this goal through coordinated efforts. He explained that the Family Impact Award recognises and honours high-impact initiatives introduced by companies to support families, while highlighting leading models that have delivered tangible and sustainable improvements in family life, enabling their benefits to be expanded across the UAE. His Excellency added:“The Award seeks to encourage companies to innovate and develop forward-looking solutions that respond to the real and evolving needs of families, while also recognising initiatives that are already making a difference. “By fostering positive competition and encouraging the exchange of experiences and expertise, we aim to embed family impact into corporate culture and inspire the private sector to develop initiatives that are measurable, sustainable and scalable, thereby strengthening the integration of national efforts to support families and society.” For her part, Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, said:“The Family Impact Award represents an important step towards strengthening the role of the private sector as an active partner in co-creating national impact, by encouraging a shift from traditional initiatives towards solutions that deliver credible, measurable and sustainable impact for families and communities. Through the Award, we aim to recognise companies that place families at the heart of their community contributions and transform leading practices into national models that can be scaled and replicated.” She added:“At Majra, we believe that investing in families is an investment in the sustainability and future of society. We are therefore working to encourage the private sector to direct its resources, expertise and innovation towards initiatives that respond to the real needs of families, strengthen cross-sector partnerships and national alignment, and deliver tangible outcomes and sustainable impact over the long term.” The Award adopts an evidence-based evaluation methodology, with the quality of supporting evidence forming a fundamental part of the assessment process, ensuring that initiatives are evaluated against demonstrated results, data, indicators and supporting documentation. The evaluation is based on seven weighted criteria totalling 100 points: scale of impact on families and the community at 25%; measurable impact at 20%; sustainability and lasting impact at 15%; innovation in family solutions at 15%; scalability and replicability at 10%; partnerships and collaboration at 10%; and organisational commitment at 5%. The Award places its primary emphasis on the real impact companies create for families and communities, while internal policies and practices serve as a supporting indicator of genuine organisational commitment to family wellbeing. Under the Award framework, external community impact represents 95% of the focus, compared with 5% for internal policies. The Award will recognise the top 10 companies in family impact, showcasing leading national models and encouraging positive competition across the private sector. It also includes special recognitions for excellence in innovation, sustainability and strategic partnerships, based on an evidence-based assessment methodology. The Award follows a structured journey beginning with nominations and company submissions against the approved criteria, followed by technical assessment, judging committee deliberations and final approval, culminating in the announcement and recognition of the winning companies at the Impact Summit, through a unified process designed to support fairness and national representation. Through the Family Impact Award for the Private Sector, the Ministry of Family and Majra seek to encourage private-sector community contributions that support families, strengthen the sustainable impact ecosystem, establish family impact as a benchmark for institutional excellence, and contribute to co-creating national impact across the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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