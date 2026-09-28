Emirates Holidays And The Kenya Association Of Travel Agents Sign Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) To Stimulate Travel And Tourism Opportunities

Emirates Holidays ( ), the tour operating arm of Emirates Airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), to stimulate outbound tourism to Dubai and key destinations across the Emirates global network.

The partnership brings together Emirates Holidays' portfolio of destinations, experiences and package holidays, with KATA's network of more than 300 travel agencies across Kenya. It will provide travel professionals with enhanced access to product deep dives, destination insights and competitive promotional opportunities, enabling them to offer more choice and value to their customers.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates Holidays and KATA will also explore collaboration on joint marketing and promotional activities, trade webinars and industry events, such as the upcoming 2026 Arabian Travel Market, hosted in Dubai. The partnership will also support the development of targeted packages and offers for KATA member agencies, giving travel agents greater access to Emirates Holidays' portfolio and the tools to effectively promote and sell Emirates Holidays packages.

The collaboration will focus on Dubai as a key leisure destination, while also showcasing the breadth of destinations available across the Emirates Holidays network, including Bali, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Hong Kong, Greece, Finland, Chile, Jamaica, Australia and many more.

The MoU was signed by Maitha Albutehi, Business Development Manager for Emirates Holidays – Africa Markets and Dr Joseph Kithitu, Chairman, Kenya Association of Travel Agents at the Emirates Travel Store in Nairobi. The signing was attended by Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager in Kenya, along with Nafisa Salim – Sales Manager Kenya, Emirates.

Commenting on the signing, Christophe Leloup said,“The signing of this MoU reflects our commitment to building long-term strategic partnerships with the Kenyan travel trade. Following the launch of Emirates' third daily Nairobi service in July, we are now focused on leveraging this enhanced connectivity to stimulate leisure travel and unlock new growth opportunities. Working closely with KATA and its extensive network of travel agencies will allow us to increase awareness of Emirates Holidays, strengthen agent capability, and deliver greater value to travellers across Kenya."

Dr. Joseph Kithitu – Chairman, Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) said,“For KATA, this MoU represents a strategic step in strengthening the role of Kenyan travel agents in the growing outbound travel market. As travellers increasingly seek diverse destinations and experiences, our members must be well positioned to respond to this demand. Our partnership with Emirates Holidays strengthens the connection between travel agents and a global travel ecosystem, creating opportunities for KATA members to expand their reach, diversify their offerings and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving market.”

The MoU forms part of Emirates Holidays' wider strategy to strengthen its presence in key African markets through strategic partnerships with travel industry stakeholders. By working closely with the trade, Emirates Holidays aims to increase product awareness, strengthen distribution and support incremental bookings and passenger growth across its air and land offering.

Emirates Holidays makes it easy for travellers from Kenya to book a variety of holidays, with all arrangements managed by their team of expert consultants. From romantic island retreats to family getaways, or vibrant city escapes, Emirates Holidays unlocks premium hotel property stays, attractions and, of course, Emirates flights. Emirates Holidays also offers bespoke travel packages into Kenya, driving inbound tourism for international visitors to experience Kenya's spectacular wildlife, pristine coastline, vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

Emirates first began operations to Nairobi in 1995 and, over the next 31 years, steadily scaled operations and increased frequencies to 21 weekly flights, fostering stronger connectivity between Nairobi and the wider world. Providing a world-class in-flight experience, Emirates remains the only airline serving Nairobi with private, enclosed First Class cabins.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.