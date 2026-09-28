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Russian Strike Kills 2 in Kyiv Region; 28 Hurt in Kharkiv
(MENAFN) A Russian attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region killed at least two people on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, and one of the victims was a citizen of Azerbaijan.
Zelenskyy announced the toll in a Telegram statement.
“Two people were killed in the Kyiv Region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen,” Zelenskyy said.
He also reported 28 injuries in the Kharkiv region, nine of them among children.
Four hurt in Ukrainian drone strike on Voronezh
Russia's Voronezh region came under Ukrainian drone attack in the same period, injuring four people, three of them children, according to regional Gov. Alexander Gusev.
“About 20 drones were intercepted over the region overnight and in the morning. A woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, two children were in serious condition and a teenager received medical treatment at the scene,” Gusev said.
The governor said fire damaged a country house and three garages in Voronezh. Windows and roofs of several apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged across the city and nearby areas.
Moscow details its targets
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that its forces had hit Ukrainian logistics and communications facilities, port infrastructure and vessels, which it said supported Ukraine's armed forces.
Zelenskyy announced the toll in a Telegram statement.
“Two people were killed in the Kyiv Region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen,” Zelenskyy said.
He also reported 28 injuries in the Kharkiv region, nine of them among children.
Four hurt in Ukrainian drone strike on Voronezh
Russia's Voronezh region came under Ukrainian drone attack in the same period, injuring four people, three of them children, according to regional Gov. Alexander Gusev.
“About 20 drones were intercepted over the region overnight and in the morning. A woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, two children were in serious condition and a teenager received medical treatment at the scene,” Gusev said.
The governor said fire damaged a country house and three garages in Voronezh. Windows and roofs of several apartment buildings and private houses were also damaged across the city and nearby areas.
Moscow details its targets
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that its forces had hit Ukrainian logistics and communications facilities, port infrastructure and vessels, which it said supported Ukraine's armed forces.
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