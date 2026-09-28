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Netanyahu Holds Secret Meeting with UAE President in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly traveled to Abu Dhabi and met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to reports on Sunday.
The UAE has not immediately commented on the reported meeting.
Reports said Netanyahu flew to the Emirati capital aboard a private aircraft, where he met Sheikh Mohamed and remained in Abu Dhabi for several hours.
The reported visit was not publicly announced by Netanyahu’s office and came as controversy continued over media reports concerning intelligence warnings he allegedly received before the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.
A recent report said Netanyahu had received a confidential warning from the UAE president before the attack but did not relay it to Israel’s security chiefs.
According to reports, Netanyahu traveled aboard a private aircraft belonging to an unidentified Israeli businessman and used by senior Israeli officials for international travel.
The aircraft reportedly left Ben Gurion Airport in the afternoon and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 3.10 pm (1110GMT). It departed the Emirati capital at 7.10 pm (1510GMT), roughly four hours later, before landing in Israel shortly after 10 pm (1900GMT).
Reports also said Netanyahu had previously used the same aircraft for a visit to Abu Dhabi during the war with Iran.
The UAE has not immediately commented on the reported meeting.
Reports said Netanyahu flew to the Emirati capital aboard a private aircraft, where he met Sheikh Mohamed and remained in Abu Dhabi for several hours.
The reported visit was not publicly announced by Netanyahu’s office and came as controversy continued over media reports concerning intelligence warnings he allegedly received before the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.
A recent report said Netanyahu had received a confidential warning from the UAE president before the attack but did not relay it to Israel’s security chiefs.
According to reports, Netanyahu traveled aboard a private aircraft belonging to an unidentified Israeli businessman and used by senior Israeli officials for international travel.
The aircraft reportedly left Ben Gurion Airport in the afternoon and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 3.10 pm (1110GMT). It departed the Emirati capital at 7.10 pm (1510GMT), roughly four hours later, before landing in Israel shortly after 10 pm (1900GMT).
Reports also said Netanyahu had previously used the same aircraft for a visit to Abu Dhabi during the war with Iran.
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