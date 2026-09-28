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EU's Kallas Warns Russia Plans New Sabotage Against Europe
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned on Monday that Russia is preparing "more sabotage acts" and attacks on European democracies, urging greater vigilance and preventive action.
Kallas spoke ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, where the bloc's response to hybrid attacks tops the agenda.
"We see in the intelligence that Russia is planning more sabotage acts and attacks against our democracy to divide our society, to intimidate our societies from refraining to help Ukraine. So, this is something that they have in mind, and we have to keep this in mind as well to be standing up to these threats," she said.
European countries, Kallas added, must be able to act before such attacks happen.
Ministers are set to consider a proposed emergency protocol that would be triggered by any threat targeting member states. The talks will also cover European defense readiness, support for Ukraine, and the security situation in the Middle East.
On defense capabilities, Kallas said EU defense investment has risen but significant gaps remain, and the priority now is to close them.
On the Middle East, she said the bloc's naval mission, Operation Aspides, needs more assets, especially ships able to escort vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Ministers will discuss whether ships pledged to a separate "coalition of the willing" could be temporarily assigned to the operation.
Kallas spoke ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, where the bloc's response to hybrid attacks tops the agenda.
"We see in the intelligence that Russia is planning more sabotage acts and attacks against our democracy to divide our society, to intimidate our societies from refraining to help Ukraine. So, this is something that they have in mind, and we have to keep this in mind as well to be standing up to these threats," she said.
European countries, Kallas added, must be able to act before such attacks happen.
Ministers are set to consider a proposed emergency protocol that would be triggered by any threat targeting member states. The talks will also cover European defense readiness, support for Ukraine, and the security situation in the Middle East.
On defense capabilities, Kallas said EU defense investment has risen but significant gaps remain, and the priority now is to close them.
On the Middle East, she said the bloc's naval mission, Operation Aspides, needs more assets, especially ships able to escort vessels through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Ministers will discuss whether ships pledged to a separate "coalition of the willing" could be temporarily assigned to the operation.
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