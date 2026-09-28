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Abbas Extends Election Candidacy Period Amid Rising Applications
(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday extended the deadline for submitting candidacy applications for the upcoming legislative elections, increasing the application period from 12 to 18 days as seven electoral lists have now sought registration.
The Palestinian presidency amended the General Elections Law, originally issued in 2007, to allow additional time for candidates to complete the required procedures.
The extension aims to address difficulties facing candidates because of Israeli military and administrative restrictions on movement, as well as challenging security and political circumstances in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The Central Elections Commission began accepting applications Saturday for the legislative vote scheduled for Nov. 28, with polling expected to take place across East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.
The commission said Sunday that it had received an application from a seventh list, Phoenix. Six other groups submitted their applications on Saturday, including the Future Palestine Coalition, Justice and Construction, Unity and Democratic Change, the Palestinian National Initiative led by Mustafa Barghouti and independents, New Path, and Labor.
The commission stressed that submitting an application does not automatically mean that a list has been registered. Officials will review each submission to determine whether it satisfies legal conditions and contains all required documents and forms. Applicants will then be informed of the decision within three days of submitting their applications.
The Palestinian presidency amended the General Elections Law, originally issued in 2007, to allow additional time for candidates to complete the required procedures.
The extension aims to address difficulties facing candidates because of Israeli military and administrative restrictions on movement, as well as challenging security and political circumstances in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The Central Elections Commission began accepting applications Saturday for the legislative vote scheduled for Nov. 28, with polling expected to take place across East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.
The commission said Sunday that it had received an application from a seventh list, Phoenix. Six other groups submitted their applications on Saturday, including the Future Palestine Coalition, Justice and Construction, Unity and Democratic Change, the Palestinian National Initiative led by Mustafa Barghouti and independents, New Path, and Labor.
The commission stressed that submitting an application does not automatically mean that a list has been registered. Officials will review each submission to determine whether it satisfies legal conditions and contains all required documents and forms. Applicants will then be informed of the decision within three days of submitting their applications.
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