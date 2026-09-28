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Fresh Russian Drone Attack Leaves Three Civilians Dead, Many Injured
(MENAFN) Russian drone attacks on Kyiv killed at least three people and left more than 10 others injured, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday.
One of the drones struck a market in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, according to regional prosecutors.
The attacks also caused damage to vehicles and triggered fires at a warehouse and an office building elsewhere in the region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 277 drones of various types against Ukraine since Saturday. He said the attacks had hit civilian and public infrastructure across the country, including a building used as the residence of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador.
In a statement, Zelenskyy said the Russian drone assault on Kyiv “vanquished” kindergartens, schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses and communications facilities.
“Russia has no military objective whatsoever in doing this – it is purely an attempt to break people and inflict as much harm as possible on our society,” he said.
One of the drones struck a market in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, according to regional prosecutors.
The attacks also caused damage to vehicles and triggered fires at a warehouse and an office building elsewhere in the region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 277 drones of various types against Ukraine since Saturday. He said the attacks had hit civilian and public infrastructure across the country, including a building used as the residence of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador.
In a statement, Zelenskyy said the Russian drone assault on Kyiv “vanquished” kindergartens, schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses and communications facilities.
“Russia has no military objective whatsoever in doing this – it is purely an attempt to break people and inflict as much harm as possible on our society,” he said.
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