Azerbaijan Developing E-Court, E-Enforcement And Digital Justice Systems

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is developing electronic court and enforcement systems, digital government services and information-sharing systems among law enforcement agencies, Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks while leading Azerbaijan's delegation at a high-level session of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to information published on the official website of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice.

During his speech, the minister briefed participants on Azerbaijan's efforts to combat crime, digitalize the justice system, implement penitentiary reforms and expand international cooperation.

Azerbaijan is developing electronic court and enforcement systems, digital government services and information-sharing systems among law enforcement agencies. The use of videoconferencing capabilities across all courts is also producing effective results in providing international legal assistance, the ministry said.

Ahmadov emphasized the important role of international cooperation in addressing modern challenges related to crime and highlighted the need to expand cooperation on extradition and mutual legal assistance.

The 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, being held in Abu Dhabi from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, is dedicated to the theme“Accelerating Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Protecting People and Planet and Delivering on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Digital Age.”

Azerbaijan is represented at the congress by a delegation headed by Ahmadov. The delegation includes representatives of the ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs, the State Security Service, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Foreign Intelligence Service and other agencies.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration was adopted during the congress, outlining additional measures for crime prevention and criminal justice worldwide.

The UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice has been held every five years since 1955. It is one of the main global platforms for international exchange of experience and views on crime and criminal justice issues.