Uzbekistan To Host UN Crime Prevention Congress In 2031

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will host the next United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2031, after all participating countries backed the country's bid to hold the event.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

The decision was confirmed in the congress's final declaration following the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, which brought together about 5,000 participants from around the world.

The congress addressed international efforts to combat transnational crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption and environmental offenses, as well as child protection and the strengthening of the rule of law.

Mirziyoyeva also met with Monica Juma, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). She noted that Uzbekistan is actively cooperating with UNODC and implementing joint projects.

For Uzbekistan, the decision to host the next congress marks the beginning of a five-year preparation period. The country is expected to welcome delegates from around the world in 2031 for the major UN forum on crime prevention and criminal justice.

“All participating countries supported Uzbekistan's initiative to hold the next session in our country, which was confirmed in the final declaration,” Mirziyoyeva said.

She described the decision as an important sign of international confidence in Uzbekistan, including confidence in the country's openness and readiness for dialogue and joint efforts.