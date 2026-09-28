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Netherlands Slams Israel's Move Against Diplomats in Ramallah
(MENAFN) The Netherlands on Monday condemned Israel's decision to strip Dutch diplomats in Ramallah of their status, calling the move "unnecessary," and expressing "deep regret," a public broadcaster reported.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said his government is weighing its response after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that Dutch diplomats based in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, have seven days to leave.
Sa'ar said the step was retaliation for measures the Netherlands has taken against Israel. Last week, the Dutch government imposed a ban on imports of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Berendsen said the ban was "not directed against Israel," and that the Netherlands has "an obligation under international law not to contribute to an unlawful situation: the illegal settlements."
"We are currently considering the situation," Berendsen said, "with our diplomats naturally being a key priority right now."
The dispute comes as settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories has been rising for years.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said his government is weighing its response after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that Dutch diplomats based in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, have seven days to leave.
Sa'ar said the step was retaliation for measures the Netherlands has taken against Israel. Last week, the Dutch government imposed a ban on imports of goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Berendsen said the ban was "not directed against Israel," and that the Netherlands has "an obligation under international law not to contribute to an unlawful situation: the illegal settlements."
"We are currently considering the situation," Berendsen said, "with our diplomats naturally being a key priority right now."
The dispute comes as settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories has been rising for years.
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