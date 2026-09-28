Global Advanced Lithium-Ion And Beyond-Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report 2027-2046 LFP Growth And Mandates Unlock Lithium-First Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost recycling ROI with contracted feedstock, lithium-first and hybrid processing, diversified service revenues, and regulation-backed recycled-content demand.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Advanced Battery Recycling Market 2027-2046" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced rechargeable battery recycling market is undergoing a structural transition from a consumer-electronics-driven activity into critical battery supply chain infrastructure. However, this shift has triggered significant financial rationalisation as companies contend with insufficient contracted feedstock, declining metal prices, changing battery chemistries and uncertain policy support.

Recent insolvencies have reset investor expectations across the battery recycling industry. Li-Cycle entered creditor protection in 2025 before its assets were acquired by Glencore, while Lithion Technologies entered CCAA protection in October 2025. Ascend Elements filed for Chapter 11 in April 2026 after spending close to $900 million and losing federal grant support. Its Covington, Georgia plant was subsequently acquired by R3 Lithium and restarted in September 2026 with a focused lithium-carbonate-only strategy. These developments demonstrate the commercial risks of constructing recycling capacity before securing reliable feedstock and of relying on cobalt- and nickel-based recovery economics.

At the same time, battery recyclers with narrower operating models, strategic partnerships or diversified revenue streams are expanding. Redwood Materials increased its presence in South Carolina, while Blue Whale Materials completed its integrated recycling line in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, raising capacity toward 20,000 t/yr. In Europe, cylib is commissioning a 30,000 t/yr facility at Dormagen, and BASF has partnered with TSR Group to strengthen pre-treatment and logistics capabilities. Princeton NuEnergy also formalised its established Honda collaboration through a January 2026 MOU.

Asia remains the largest regional market, with China accounting for approximately 65% of operational battery recycling capacity. India and Malaysia are also developing regional hubs through ventures including NAN Silox GreenMet and EcoNiLi.

A central commercial challenge is the accelerating shift toward LFP batteries. Growing LFP volumes provide greater feedstock certainty but place pressure on recycling margins because these batteries contain less cobalt and nickel. This transition is driving lithium-first process design, hybrid hydrometallurgical-direct recycling, gate-fee structures, service-based revenue models and demand supported by recycled-content regulation.

Policy is becoming an increasingly important market foundation. EU recovered-content thresholds will increase in 2031 and 2036, while digital battery passports are scheduled for February 2027. EU-funded research indicates that recycling could replace up to 56% of Europe's primary critical raw material demand by 2050. Beyond-Li-ion chemistries, including solid-state, sodium-ion and vanadium flow batteries, remain at an early commercial stage but are forecast to generate approximately 28% of market revenues by 2046. Recycling process development will therefore need to advance well before large end-of-life volumes become available.

Comprehensive global battery recycling market intelligence

The Advanced Battery Recycling Market 2027-2046 provides a data-led assessment of lithium-ion and beyond-lithium-ion rechargeable battery recycling. Annual forecasts from 2027 to 2046 cover market volumes, revenues, technologies, regulation, regional development, installed capacity and the competitive landscape.

Market forecasts are segmented by cathode chemistry, including NMC by grade, NCA, LFP, LCO, LMO and other chemistries. Application coverage includes EVs, e-mobility, grid storage, consumer electronics and industrial systems. Processing routes comprise pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, direct recycling and hybrid recycling, with regional analysis covering China, Europe, North America, Rest of Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Parallel forecasts assess solid-state, sodium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, vanadium redox flow, zinc-based, sodium-sulfur and aluminium-ion batteries. Each chemistry is evaluated by material composition, recovery economics, deployment outlook and expected end-of-life timing.

Technology analysis spans collection, safe transport, discharge, dismantling, mechanical pre-treatment, black mass production, metal recovery and cathode regeneration. Technology readiness assessments examine twenty-four process routes, including plasma-assisted direct recycling, deep eutectic solvents, bioleaching, supercritical CO2 electrolyte extraction, flash Joule heating, selective lithium-first extraction, electrochemical processing, ionic liquids, microwave roasting and electrohydraulic fragmentation.

The report also evaluates graphite, electrolyte, copper, aluminium and binder recovery, alongside black mass specifications, pricing and international trade. Facility-level data track operational and planned global capacity, while analysis of OEM-recycler supply agreements and offtake partnerships identifies emerging commercial models. The competitive landscape is supported by 119 company profiles covering recyclers, technology developers, cell manufacturers, automotive OEMs and metals majors.

Report contents include:



Battery technology landscape, Li-ion cell construction, cathode and anode chemistries, degradation, end-of-life supply, second life, repurposing and circular battery value chains

EU Battery Regulation 2023/1542, recovered-content thresholds, battery passports, China's EPR and traceability platform, US IRA provisions, 45X, DOE programmes and major Asia-Pacific policies

Collection, logistics, hazardous-goods transport, discharge, dismantling, mechanical pre-treatment, black mass production and advanced material recovery technologies

Recycling economics by chemistry, including production scrap, end-of-life batteries, black mass pricing, gate fees, service models and second-life competition

Beyond-Li-ion recycling opportunities across solid-state, sodium-ion, lithium-metal, lithium-sulfur, flow and zinc-based battery systems

Annual market forecasts for 2027-2046 by chemistry, application, processing route and region, including revenue per tonne and recycled-content supply 119 company profiles detailing technology, capacity, funding, partnerships and operational status

The Advanced Battery Recycling Market 2027-2046 equips battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, recyclers, technology developers, investors, policymakers and materials companies with the market intelligence required to evaluate capacity, technologies, partnerships and long-term opportunities across the global battery recycling value chain.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Overview

1.2 The Li-ion Battery Recycling Market in 2026

1.3 Global Market Forecasts to 2046

1.4 Market Drivers

1.5 Financial rationalisation

1.6 Consolidation continued through 2026

1.7 Secondary supply

1.8 TRL Positioning of Advanced Battery Technologies

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Battery Technology Landscape Overview

2.2 Lithium-ion batteries

2.3 The Electric Vehicle (EV) market

2.4 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain

2.5 LIB Circular life cycle

2.6 Beyond Li-ion Battery Market Recycling

2.7 Global regulations and policies

2.8 Sustainability and environmental benefits

3 RECYCLING METHODS AND TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Overview

3.2 Black mass powder

3.3 Recycling different cathode chemistries

3.4 Preparation

3.5 Pre-Treatment

3.6 Comparison of recycling techniques

3.7 Hydrometallurgy

3.8 Pyrometallurgy

3.9 Direct recycling

3.10 Other methods

3.11 Recycling of Specific Components

4 RECYCLING OF BEYOND LI-ION BATTERIES

4.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes

4.2 Li-Metal batteries

4.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)

4.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)

4.5 Sodium-Ion Battery Recycling

4.6 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Recycling

4.7 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Electrolyte Recovery

4.8 Zinc-Based Battery Recycling

4.9 Aluminium-Ion Battery Recycling

5 MARKET ANALYSIS LI-ION RECYCLING

5.1 Market drivers

5.2 Market challenges

5.3 The current market

5.4 LIB recycler partnerships and supply agreements

5.5 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling

5.6 Competitive landscape

5.7 Supply chain

5.8 Global capacities, current and planned

5.9 Future outlook

5.10 Global market 2018-2046

5.11 Volume (ktonnes)

6 MARKET ANALYSIS BEYOND LI-ION RECYCLING

6.1 Global Multi-Chemistry Recycling Market

7 COMPANY PROFILES (119 company profiles)

8 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

10 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [59]

LIST OF FIGURES [42]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



24M

4R Energy Corporation

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

ACE Green Recycling

Accurec Recycling

Advanced Battery Recycle (ABR)

AE Elemental

Altilium

Allye Energy

Anhua Taisen

Akkuser Oy

Aqua Metals

Achelous Pure Metal

Ascend Elements

Attero Recycling

Back to Battery

BASF

Battery Pollution Technologies

Batrec Industrie

Battri

Batx Energies

Blue Whale

BMW

Botree Cycling

CATL

CELLCIRCLE

Cellcycle

Cirba Solutions

Circunomics

Cylib

Dowa Eco-System

Duesenfeld

EcoNiLi Battery

EcoPro

Electra Battery Materials

Emulsion Flow Technologies

Energy Source

Enim

Eramet

ExPost Technology

Faradion

Farasis Energy

Fortum Battery Recycling

Ganfeng Lithium

Ganzhou Cyclewell Technology

GEM Co.

GLC Recycle

Glencore

Gotion

Graphite One and more.....

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