Global Sodium-Seawater Battery Technology Market 2027-2047: Forecast, Trends, And Outlook Coastal Storage, Desalination, And Offshore Power Shape Commercial Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target coastal and island storage where free seawater cathodes, lower fire-risk costs, and desalination or hydrogen co-production can improve returns.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Seawater Battery Technology 2027-2047: Market, Trends and Outlook" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Seawater Battery Technology 2027-2047: Market, Trends and Outlook provides a detailed commercial and technical assessment of the rechargeable sodium-seawater battery market. Using 2026 as the baseline year, the report presents forecasts for 2027, 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2047 in constant 2026 US dollars.

Rechargeable seawater batteries use a sealed non-aqueous negative electrode compartment, a NASICON ceramic separator and an open positive electrode exposed to flowing seawater. First demonstrated in 2015, the architecture draws sodium from seawater during charging and returns it during discharge, while oxygen reduction and evolution occur at the positive electrode.

The technology offers two significant structural advantages for stationary energy storage. Seawater supplies the active cathode material at zero cost, eliminating a major conventional cell cost. Water-immersed operation also removes the thermal runaway pathway, potentially reducing fire-related siting, insurance and permitting risks. Additional opportunities include desalination, carbon mineralisation, hydrogen production and chlor-alkali co-production, although these functions have been demonstrated separately rather than in an integrated commercial system.

Commercial potential is limited by several permanent constraints. Suitable deployment locations are primarily coastal, offshore or connected to a seawater supply. Round-trip efficiency is restricted to approximately 60-80% by oxygen electrochemistry, while seawater intake, filtration and anti-fouling systems create parasitic loads and a persistent cost floor. Cell energy density of 20-75 Wh/kg increases system footprint but remains compatible with selected stationary applications.

Seawater battery technology is currently at TRL 4-6. Most published research demonstrates cycle life of 100-200 cycles, compared with a commercial requirement of approximately 4,000 cycles. Multi-year field performance in real seawater has not yet been established. Meanwhile, competing energy storage technologies continue to advance. Lithium-ion pack pricing for stationary storage reached USD 70/kWh in 2025, sodium-ion systems achieve 85-92% efficiency and have secured multi-gigawatt-hour supply agreements, and iron-air developers are targeting installed costs below USD 20/kWh for 100-hour storage.

Two industrial challenges will determine commercialisation. Large-format NASICON components must achieve acceptable manufacturing yield and cost despite the absence of an established battery industry equipment path. Systems must also demonstrate multi-year durability in real seawater, as field exposure cannot be fully accelerated in laboratory conditions. These are engineering and investment challenges rather than fundamental scientific barriers.

The addressable seawater battery market is initially concentrated in specialised applications. Marine navigation aids are already commercially available, while island and coastal microgrids represent the next opportunity, particularly where diesel generation is expensive and fresh water has local economic value. Longer-term markets may include desalination-coupled plants, coastal data centres, ports and offshore wind installations, subject to durability evidence, certification and competitive system economics. The current supply base remains concentrated in Korea, with one dedicated cell developer, one qualified ceramic supplier and one commercial channel partner.

The report distinguishes rechargeable sodium-seawater batteries from seawater-activated primary batteries and saltwater-electrolyte batteries using manufactured brine. These technologies are frequently combined in published market estimates, creating substantial discrepancies in reported seawater battery market valuations.

Report coverage includes:



Lithium-ion pricing, performance and market position as the comparison baseline

Post-lithium requirements and commercial entry gates for stationary energy storage

Sodium-based battery families, including sodium-ion as both a supply chain opportunity and a competitor

Seawater battery properties, electrochemical characteristics, thermodynamics and comparison with sodium-ion

Development history, global R&D trends, environmental performance, safety and commercial prospects

Seawater battery technology - half-open cell architecture, degradation implications and structural versus contingent advantages and disadvantages

Seawater battery materials - positive electrode reaction mechanisms, catalyst benchmarks and synthesis; sodium metal, hard carbon, alloying/conversion, anode-free and semi-liquid negative electrode designs; electrolytes, separators, NASICON, competing sodium conductors, sintering and thin-film manufacturing routes

System and cell design, format development, degradation mechanisms and component maturity

Standards, certification and safety qualification - IEC, UL, NFPA, IMO, DNV, IALA, GB/T, EU Battery Regulation and marine discharge consent

Manufacturing readiness and process technology, including component readiness, equipment compatibility and production constraints

Technical improvements and challenges ranked by their impact on commercial deployment

Competitive benchmarking across seven long-duration storage technologies, including iron-air economics and charging-price sensitivity

Application roadmaps for solar and wind ESS, offshore and coastal installations, island and remote grids, marine vessels, auxiliary power, ports, hydrogen and chemical co-production, and data-centre and AI-load requirements

Environmental footprint, marine discharge considerations and life-cycle assessment

Global seawater battery market forecasts by segment, deployment volume, market value and price path under three scenarios through 2047

Cost structure, levelised cost of storage by duration, ecosystem development, patent activity, IP concentration, sensitivities and risk analysis

Company profiles covering seawater battery developers, materials suppliers and adjacent technology providers Appendices covering research methodology, data sources, glossary, acronyms and readiness level definitions

Seawater Battery Technology 2027-2047: Market, Trends and Outlook delivers an evidence-based view of where rechargeable sodium-seawater batteries can compete, which applications offer credible market entry points and what technical, manufacturing and certification milestones must be achieved for commercial scale-up.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Lithium-ion battery technology

1.2 Post-lithium technologies

1.3 Seawater batteries

1.4 Summary of technology and market

1.5 Commercialisation

1.6 Supply chain implications

1.7 Regulation, trade and transport constraints

1.8 Scope, method and definitions

2 SEAWATER BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

2.1 Overview

2.2 Advantages and disadvantages of seawater batteries

2.3 Electrochemical characteristics

3 SEAWATER BATTERY MATERIALS

3.1 Positive electrode, seawater side

3.2 Negative electrode, sealed side (conventionally the anode)

3.3 Electrolyte and separator

3.4 System and cell design

4 STANDARDS, CERTIFICATION AND SAFETY QUALIFICATION

5 MANUFACTURING READINESS AND PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

6 TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS AND CHALLENGES

7 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

7.1 The iron-air problem

8 MARKET AND APPLICATIONS

8.1 Application areas and sequencing

8.2 Energy and Storage Systems (ESS)

8.3 Marine Vessels and Infrastructure

8.4 Hydrogen Production

8.5 Data-center and AI-load power applications

8.6 Environmental footprint, marine discharge and life-cycle assessment

9 GLOBAL MARKET FOR SEAWATER BATTERIES

9.1 Serviceable market

9.2 Deployment and market value scenarios

9.3 Market value

9.4 Market outlook by application

9.5 Ecosystem structure

9.6 Cost structure and levelised cost of storage

9.7 Patent landscape and IP concentration

9.8 Scenario sensitivities and risk register

10 COMPANY PROFILES (14 company profiles)

11 APPENDICES

11.1 Appendix A. Methodology and data sources

11.2 Appendix B. Glossary and acronyms

11.3 Appendix C. Readiness level definitions

12 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [50]

LIST OF FIGURES [39]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AquaBattery

4TOONE Corporation

PolyPlus Battery Company

Shenzhen Sea Energy and more......

For more information about this report visit

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