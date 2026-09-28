High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) And Advanced Packaging Materials Market For AI Semiconductors, 2027-2037 Hybrid Bonding, Glass Substrates, And Advanced Cooling Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target HBM, advanced packaging and cooling chokepoints, where taller stacks, larger packages and limited qualified suppliers strengthen ROI potential

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Advanced Packaging Materials for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductors: 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging materials are becoming critical components of the artificial intelligence semiconductor supply chain. AI accelerator packages integrate stacked DRAM, a logic base die, a silicon or glass interposer, a multilayer organic substrate and thermal management technologies. Collectively, memory and packaging represent a larger proportion of package cost than the logic die, creating significant opportunities for HBM manufacturers, foundries, packaging providers and specialist materials suppliers.

The market comprises five principal value layers: HBM devices; advanced packaging services; substrates and interposers; packaging and memory materials; and thermal materials and in-package cooling. Major advanced packaging platforms include TSMC's CoWoS and SoIC, Intel's EMIB and Foveros, Samsung's I-Cube and X-Cube, and technologies developed by outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers.

AI semiconductor materials demand is being accelerated by rising accelerator shipments, increasing numbers of HBM stacks per package and expanding package body areas. HBM configurations are progressing from 8-Hi and 12-Hi toward 16-Hi and higher, while substrate build-up layer counts are increasing and larger reticle-multiple packages are entering production.

Several technology transitions will reshape materials consumption and supplier opportunities. Hybrid copper-to-copper bonding is expected to replace micro-bump interconnects within HBM stacks, reducing demand for in-stack underfill and solder while increasing requirements for bonding dielectrics and related consumables. Glass core substrates and glass interposers are entering qualification as alternatives to organic cores and silicon interposers. Panel-format packaging is also under development as a potential successor to wafer-format assembly.

Thermal management is emerging as another strategic growth area. As package thermal design power rises, conventional lids and thermal interface materials are increasingly being supplemented by micro-channel lids, direct-to-silicon microfluidic cooling and other in-package cooling technologies.

The advanced packaging materials market remains highly concentrated. Build-up dielectric film, low-coefficient glass cloth and several assembly consumables are supplied by a limited number of qualified manufacturers. Long qualification cycles restrict the speed at which semiconductor companies can introduce alternative sources, increasing exposure to supply-chain constraints and regional disruption.

Custom HBM is also changing value distribution across the semiconductor industry. Accelerator vendors are increasingly specifying the logic base die, transferring part of the available value from memory manufacturers to logic foundries. Production remains concentrated in Korea, Taiwan and Japan, with Korea and Taiwan accounting for most supply-chain value. The United States is expanding its position through domestic memory and advanced packaging investment, while China continues to develop local capabilities under export-control conditions.

High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Advanced Packaging Materials for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductors: 2027-2037 provides eleven-year market forecasts for HBM and the materials used in advanced AI semiconductor packaging. Annual forecasts are presented from 2027 to 2037 in constant 2026 US dollars, with segmentation by value layer, material class, application and region. Base, bear and bull scenarios assess potential market outcomes under different demand, technology and capacity assumptions.

The report models material demand using physical drivers such as HBM stack height, build-up layer count, bonding interface area and package body area. Forecasts are provided in value and volume terms. A per-stack HBM materials consumption model covers through-silicon via and plating chemistry, CMP consumables, bonding dielectrics, underfill and non-conductive film, micro-bump solder, and thinning and handling materials.

Supplier concentration is evaluated for each AI-relevant material class using CR1, CR3 and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index measures. This analysis identifies market concentration, sourcing risks and potential chokepoints across memory, packaging, substrate, interposer, thermal and cooling supply chains.

Report coverage includes:



Executive findings, market summary tables, methodology, model architecture and scenario definitions

AI accelerator shipments, HBM stacks per package, package bill of materials and package area roadmaps

HBM2 to HBM6 specifications, custom HBM, base-die value migration, bonding roadmaps, in-stack thermal management and 3D DRAM

HBM shipment, average selling price, revenue, generation mix, supplier share, capacity and customer demand forecasts

Per-stack consumption forecasts for HBM materials

CoWoS variants, SoIC, EMIB and Foveros, OSAT platforms, panel-level packaging, co-packaged optics and capacity analysis

Build-up dielectric film, core materials, copper foil and plating, photoresist, interposers and the glass core transition

Thermal interface materials by chemistry, micro-channel lids and microfluidic cooling

Supply-chain concentration, export controls, regional production and consumption

Consolidated forecasts by layer, application, region and material class, including price indices

142 company profiles covering ownership, financial data, funding history and technology positions Market outlook, technology roadmap and strategic conclusions

The study is designed for materials suppliers, substrate manufacturers, advanced packaging companies, memory producers, semiconductor equipment suppliers, AI accelerator vendors and investors seeking segment-level forecasts, competitive intelligence and supply-chain risk assessment for the global HBM and AI semiconductor packaging market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Scope and headline definitions

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Market size, growth and CAGR summary

1.4 Headline forecasts by material class

1.5 Headline forecasts by region

1.6 Supply concentration at a glance

1.7 The asymmetry between device growth and material growth

1.8 Strategic implications for suppliers

1.9 Strategic implications for buyers

1.10 Major market players

2 INTRODUCTION, SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report objectives

2.2 Product scope: the five value layers

2.3 Geographic scope

2.4 Units, conventions and abbreviations

2.5 Forecast methodology

2.6 Demand scenario definitions

3 THE AI DEMAND BASE

3.1 The compute stack and where memory sits in it

3.2 AI accelerator shipments and package demand

3.3 Stacks per package and the HBM demand bridge

3.4 Why memory and packaging dominate accelerator cost

3.5 The memory wall in serving

3.6 Package area growth and the reticle constraint

3.7 Hyperscaler capital expenditure and the demand envelope

3.8 Sovereign and Chinese demand

4 HIGH-BANDWIDTH MEMORY: TECHNOLOGY AND ROADMAP

4.1 HBM architecture and TSV stacking fundamentals

4.2 Generation roadmap

4.3 Custom HBM and the base-die transfer of value

4.4 The bonding integration roadmap

4.5 Thermal architecture inside the stack

4.6 Processing-in-memory and near-memory compute

4.7 The memory tier behind HBM

4.8 3D DRAM and the post-2032 path

5 HBM MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

5.1 Unit, ASP and revenue forecast

5.2 Revenue by generation

5.3 Supplier share and competitive structure

5.4 Capacity outlook

5.5 HBM demand by customer

5.6 Regional HBM manufacture

5.7 HBM pricing dynamics

6 HBM STACK MATERIALS AND CONSUMABLES

6.1 The HBM materials bill

6.2 Material consumption per stack by generation

6.3 TSV formation: plating, barrier and seed

6.4 CMP: the class that hybrid bonding creates

6.5 Micro-bump metallurgy and its decline

6.6 Underfill: capillary, non-conductive film and molded

6.7 Hybrid bonding dielectric and consumables

6.8 Thinning, carrier bonding and handling

6.9 HBM materials market forecast

6.10 Concentration and qualification in the HBM material base

7 ADVANCED PACKAGING PLATFORMS FOR AI SEMICONDUCTORS

7.1 The 2.5D and 3D architecture continuum

7.2 CoWoS and the capacity constraint

7.3 SoIC and 3D hybrid-bonded logic

7.4 Intel and Samsung platforms

7.5 The OSAT layer

7.6 Panel-level packaging

7.7 The photonics interface

7.8 Advanced packaging services market forecast

8 ADVANCED PACKAGING AND SUBSTRATE MATERIALS

8.1 The package materials stack

8.2 Substrate architecture and body size

8.3 Build-up dielectric film

8.4 Copper-clad laminate, prepreg, glass cloth and fillers

8.5 Copper foil, plating chemistry and photoresist

8.6 Interposer materials

8.7 The glass core transition and its material consequences

8.8 Assembly materials: underfill, mold compound and solder

8.9 Package materials market forecast

8.10 Regional supply of package materials

9 THERMAL MATERIALS AND IN-PACKAGE COOLING

9.1 The thermal problem at the package

9.2 The thermal interface stack

9.3 Liquid metal, phase change and the confinement problem

9.4 In-package and direct-to-silicon cooling

9.5 Diamond and engineered carbon

9.6 Thermal materials market forecast

9.7 Supplier consolidation in thermal

10 SUPPLY CHAIN, CONCENTRATION AND GEOPOLITICS

10.1 The chain from material to accelerator

10.2 Export controls and the parallel stack

10.3 Qualification duration as the binding constraint

10.4 Capacity investment asymmetry

10.5 Risk register

11 CONSOLIDATED MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

11.1 Total value pool

11.2 Forecast by application segment

11.3 Forecast by region

11.4 Consolidated materials forecast

11.5 Price and ASP trajectories

11.6 Scenario analysis

12 COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Memory manufacturers (21 company profiles)

12.2 AI accelerator, hyperscaler and system vendors (35 company profiles)

12.3 Foundries, IDMs and OSATs (18 company profiles)

12.4 Substrate, interposer and glass suppliers (15 company profiles)

12.5 Packaging and electronic materials suppliers (15 company profiles)

12.6 Thermal management and in-package cooling (26 company profiles)

12.7 Equipment and process technology (12 company profiles)

13 OUTLOOK AND STRATEGIC CONCLUSIONS

13.1 Market outlook 2027-2037

13.2 Technology outlook

13.3 Ten strategic conclusions

13.4 What would change this forecast

13.5 Closing observation

14 APPENDICES AND REFERENCES

14.1 Appendix A - Methodology notes

14.2 References

LIST OF TABLES [89]

LIST OF FIGURES [41]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AGC (Asahi Glass)

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Akhan Semiconductor

Alibaba T-Head (PingTouGe)

Alpha Assembly Solutions (MacDermid Alpha)

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amkor Technology

Apple

Applied Materials

ASE Technology Holding

Asetek

Asia Vital Components (AVC)

ASMPT

Asperitas

Astera Labs

AT&S

Auras Technology

Avalanche Technology

BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI)

Biren Technology

Broadcom

Cambricon Technologies

Carbice

Cerebras Systems

Chemours

ChipMOS Technologies

Cooler Master

CoolIT Systems

CoreWeave

Corintis

Corning

Crossbar

CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies)

Delta Electronics

d-Matrix

Dow

Element Six

Eliyan

Engineered Fluids

Etched

EV Group

Everspin Technologies

Fabric8Labs

Ferroelectric Memory Company (FMC)

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII)

Frore Systems

Fujipoly

Furiosa AI

G42

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Groq

Henkel

Heraeus

Hesheng Silicon Industry

Hon Hai (Foxconn)

Honeywell International

Hua Tian Technology

Huawei Technologies (HiSilicon)

Ibiden

Iceotope Technologies

Iluvatar CoreX

Indium Corporation

Intel

Intel Foundry

JCET Group

JetCool Technologies

Kaneka

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

Kioxia Holdings

Kulicke & Soffa

Kyocera

Lam Research

Lambda

LG Innotek

Liquid Wire

LiquidStack

Macronix International

Marvell Technology

MatX

MediaTek

Meta Platforms

M&I Materials

Micron Technology

Microsoft

Montage Technology

Moore Threads Technology

Multibeam

Murata Manufacturing

Nan Ya PCB

Nanya Technology

Neo Semiconductor and more.....

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