Global Brand Licensing Market Outlook, 2026-2032 - AI, Digital Commerce And Experiential Retail Drive 6.84% CAGR, Raising Market Value From USD 40.15 Billion To USD 59.95 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via segmentation, partner vetting, localized omnichannel campaigns, clear rights governance, AI controls, anti-counterfeit measures and KPI tracking

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brand Licensing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global Brand Licensing Market, projected to reach USD 40.15 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.84% to USD 59.95 billion by 2032. It assesses evolving licensing models, digital commerce, artificial intelligence, regional conditions, and governance priorities, providing practical insights for strategic planning and opportunity identification.

Market Scope and Strategic Value

Brand licensing authorizes the use of names, characters, designs, trademarks, and other intellectual property across products, services, experiences, and promotions. The market encompasses entertainment, sports, fashion, corporate brands, art, publishing, food and beverage, and lifestyle properties.

Licensing enables intellectual property owners to expand consumer touchpoints while giving licensees access to established brand recognition. Effective programs depend on clear contracts, consistent quality standards, regulatory compliance, and alignment between brand identity and consumer demand.

Digital Commerce and Experiential Retail

E-commerce, social platforms, livestreaming, mobile experiences, direct-to-consumer channels, and retail media are reshaping how licensed properties engage audiences. Experiential retail, location-based entertainment, limited editions, collaborations, and purpose-led programs are also increasing the importance of storytelling, community participation, and measurable engagement.

These insights support channel prioritization and market entry planning by highlighting where digital engagement and experiential formats can create competitive advantage. Decision-makers can also use the analysis to assess risks related to data governance, counterfeiting, sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and digital content distribution.

Artificial Intelligence in Brand Licensing

Artificial intelligence is accelerating concept development, visual prototyping, localization, campaign adaptation, demand analysis, and customer service. These capabilities can shorten development cycles and expand the range of creative options available to licensing teams.

Responsible adoption requires controls covering training-data provenance, intellectual property ownership, likeness rights, disclosure, cybersecurity, human review, and brand safety. AI should complement established approval processes, legal review, creative judgment, and partner accountability.

Regional Market Dynamics

. North America: Advanced entertainment, sports, retail, and digital-commerce ecosystems support omnichannel, data-informed licensing.

. Latin America: Football, music, family entertainment, and mobile engagement create opportunities, although currency, logistics, and regulation require careful management.

. Europe: Mature licensing practices coexist with stringent privacy, sustainability, product compliance, and consumer-protection requirements.

. Middle East and Africa: Premium retail, tourism, entertainment, youth demographics, mobile connectivity, sport, and locally relevant storytelling support selective expansion.

. Asia-Pacific: Diverse markets offer growth through gaming, collectibles, character-led entertainment, digital ecosystems, and localized collaborations.

Regional comparisons help organizations identify attractive territories while adapting investment decisions to local consumer behavior, regulation, and distribution conditions.

Economic Blocs and Country Priorities

ASEAN markets benefit from young populations, mobile commerce, and regional connectivity but require country-specific adaptation. The European Union and G7 markets emphasize privacy, transparency, product safety, accessibility, and responsible marketing. GCC markets offer premium retail, tourism, and entertainment potential, with cultural alignment central to execution. BRICS countries require flexible rights structures and localized partner selection.

Major licensing markets present distinct priorities. China requires platform-specific strategies and close attention to content and compliance. India offers multilingual, mobile-first opportunities across entertainment and sport. Japan and South Korea are strong in collectibles, media, gaming, music, and digital fandom. Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, and key European markets offer established opportunities shaped by local culture, retail structures, and regulation. Russia requires heightened legal, geopolitical, payment, and supply-chain risk assessment.

Strategic Portfolio and Governance Priorities

. Segment properties by audience, category, territory, channel, and strategic role.

. Evaluate partners based on quality, compliance, distribution, financial resilience, cybersecurity, sustainability, and cultural competence.

. Define permitted uses, territories, approval workflows, AI restrictions, data responsibilities, audit rights, renewal terms, and infringement remedies.

. Track engagement quality, product compliance, partner performance, customer sentiment, and repeat participation.

. Apply scenario planning to regulatory change, platform dependency, geopolitical disruption, and shifts in consumer trust.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The Brand Licensing Market is forecast to reach USD 59.95 billion by 2032.

. Digital commerce, experiential retail, and localized collaborations are expanding licensing opportunities.

. AI can improve speed and relevance when supported by strong intellectual property and governance controls.

. Sustainable growth depends on capable partners, precise rights management, cultural intelligence, compliance, and measurable performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Brand Licensing Market, by Licensee Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Apparel And Accessories

7.2.1. Eyewear

7.2.2. Footwear

7.2.3. Handbags And Luggage

7.2.4. Sportswear

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Food And Beverage

7.5. Publication And Media

7.5.1. Books

7.5.2. Digital Media

7.5.3. Magazines

7.5.4. Newspapers

7.6. Toys & Games

7.6.1. Board Games And Puzzles

7.6.2. Dolls And Figures

7.6.3. Electronic Toys

7.6.4. Plush Toys

8. Brand Licensing Market, by License Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Exclusive

8.2.1. Field Of Use

8.2.2. Sole

8.3. Non-Exclusive

9. Brand Licensing Market, by Royalty Structure

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Fixed Fee

9.2.1. Per Unit

9.2.2. Per Use

9.3. Minimum Guarantee

9.3.1. Annual Guarantee

9.3.2. Lump Sum

9.4. Revenue Share

9.4.1. Flat Rate

9.4.2. Tiered Rate

10. Brand Licensing Market, by Market Maturity Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Mature Licensing Markets

10.3. High-Growth Emerging Markets

10.4. Frontier & Nascent Markets

11. Brand Licensing Market, by Brand Strategy

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Brand Extension Strategy

11.3. Demographic Targeting

11.4. Marketing & Promotion Focus

12. Brand Licensing Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Brand Licensing Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Brand Licensing Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Authentic Brands Group

16.2. Beanstalk

16.3. Bluestar Alliance

16.4. Brand Central LLC

16.5. Brandgenuity

16.6. CAA-GBG

16.7. CLC

16.8. Ford Motor Company

16.9. Global Icons

16.10. Hasbro

16.11. IMG

16.12. LMCA

16.13. Mattel

16.14. MGM

16.15. NBCUniversal

16.16. Paramount Global

16.17. People Inc.

16.18. Sanrio

16.19. The Joester Loria Group

16.20. The Pokemon Company International

16.21. The Walt Disney Company

16.22. USPA Global Licensing Inc

16.23. Warner Bros. Discovery

16.24. WHP Global

16.25. WildBrain CPLG

17. Key Experts

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