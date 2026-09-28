Growth In The Power System Increases Costs Main Grid Service Fees Will Rise By 4 Per Cent At The Beginning Of The Year

In recent years, Fingrid's operating costs have increased significantly as a result of the growth of the power system and changes in the electricity production structure. At the same time, revenue from main grid service fees has not grown at a corresponding rate, as the fees are primarily determined by electricity consumption. Electricity consumption is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but the grid investments needed to enable this growth must be made in advance. Connection agreements enabling increased electricity consumption have already been concluded at an accelerating pace, which has increased grid connection fee revenues and at the same time curbed the need to increase the electricity transmission fees included in main grid service fees.

The increase in costs is driven by an extensive investment programme aimed to proactively meet the needs of main grid customers while creating the conditions for industrial and clean energy investments and strengthening Finland's competitiveness. Fingrid's grid investments have already enabled the rapid transformation of the power system, including the connection of more than 13,000 megawatts of clean electricity generation to Finland's power system. At the same time, new consumption amounting to over 8,000 megawatts is connecting to Finland's power system as a result of connection agreements already concluded.

The costs of main grid operations are also increased by the geographic separation of electricity production and consumption, which increases the need for electricity transmission and transmission losses in the grid.

The increase now being made applies only to the main grid service fee, i.e. electricity transmission pricing.

Moderate impact on household electricity bills

The impact of the increase in main grid service fees on household electricity bills is moderate. Main grid service fees account for approximately 3 per cent of the total electricity bill price, so the impact of the increase on household electricity bills is approximately 0.1 per cent. The electricity bill consists of the price of electricity energy, electricity transmission and taxes. Of the total amount, electricity energy accounts for approximately 40 per cent, electricity transmission for approximately 30 per cent, and taxes for approximately 30 per cent.

Further information:

Jussi Jyrinsalo, Executive Vice President, Customers and Grid Planning, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5118

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