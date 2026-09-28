Octiv Digital Launches Newly Redesigned E-Commerce Website For Classic Dash

Website rebuild delivers faster load times, seamless navigation, and a stronger e-commerce engine for classic car parts retailer.

- Paul Guzzetta, Classic Dash

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Octiv Digital, a full-service web development and digital marketing agency, today announced the recent launch of a completely redesigned and rebuilt e-commerce website for Classic Dash (classicdash ), a manufacturer of reproduction dash panels and instrument systems for classic cars and trucks.

The new site replaces an aging storefront with a modern, mobile-friendly platform built to handle the demands of a growing parts catalog. Shoppers can now browse, filter, and purchase products with far less friction, and the team at Classic Dash can manage inventory and orders through a cleaner back end.

A central piece of the project was a custom vehicle fitment search filter that lets customers find parts made for their specific year, make, and model. Restoring a classic vehicle often comes down to getting the right component the first time, and the new search feature removes much of the guesswork. The catalog was also reorganized so related products, trim options, and vehicle variations are easier to locate.

“Jeff, Josh, and the Octiv Digital team turned our vision into a high-performing, market-driven e-commerce engine. By rebuilding our backend and data architecture, they delivered faster load times and seamless navigation-making it easier for customers to stay, shop, and buy. Octiv's expert front-end designer solved every challenge, delivered pixel-perfect results, and was always responsive. Project management was effortless. Since launch, traffic quality and conversions are up, and bounce rate is down. We were so impressed, we moved all of our web services to their team,” said Paul Guzzetta of Classic Dash.

Beyond the redesign, Octiv Digital focused heavily on performance and reliability. Pages load faster, the checkout process was simplified, and the underlying architecture was rebuilt to support future growth without slowing the site down. The result is a storefront that feels current and gives the brand room to expand.

“Classic Dash has a loyal following and a deep catalog, so the goal was never just a fresh coat of paint,” said Jeff Romero, Principal at Octiv Digital.“We wanted every part of the experience, from the first search to the final order confirmation, to work the way a serious parts buyer expects. This was a ground-up rebuild with that buyer in mind.”

The redesigned website is live now at classicdash. Customers can explore the full product line, use the vehicle filter, and place orders directly through the new checkout.

In addition to the redesign, Classic Dash has launched two new finish options, Galaxy Blue and Burl Wood. Both finishes are now available for most applications across the site.

About Classic Dash

Classic Dash designs and manufactures reproduction dash panels, gauge systems, and related components for classic American cars and trucks. The company is known for quality fitment and a catalog that spans a wide range of vehicles and model years.

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About Octiv Digital

Octiv Digital is a Salt Lake City digital marketing agency offering web design and development, e-commerce development, SEO, paid search, and analytics consulting. As a WordPress and WooCommerce specialist, the agency partners with small businesses and enterprise brands to build sites that perform and convert.

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Jeff Romero

Octiv Digital

+1 855-779-8600

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Octiv Digital Launches Newly Redesigned E-Commerce Website for Classic Dash News Provided By Jeff Romero, Octiv Digital September 28, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Retail, Technology



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