Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh Moves Calcutta HC For Protection After Two Attacks

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Following the back-to-back attacks, Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection amid fears of further attacks.

The Beliaghata MLA moved the High Court after he and his vehicle were attacked twice within 24 hours, first in Hooghly on Saturday and again in Kolkata on Sunday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya admitted Ghosh's petition. However, the court declined his request for an urgent hearing and directed that the matter would be taken up as per the clause list.

Appearing for Ghosh, counsel Biswaroop Bhattacharya argued that an urgent hearing was necessary as his client was an elected public representative who had faced two attacks. Justice Bhattacharyya, however, rejected the plea for an immediate hearing.

Ghosh's vehicle was allegedly attacked at Uttarpara in Hooghly district on the afternoon of September 26, when he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were behind the incident.

The following day, Ghosh alleged that he was targeted again in his Beliaghata constituency in Kolkata. He claimed that several people followed his vehicle when he was leaving his residence and that some of them were carrying revolvers.

Ghosh further alleged that an attempt was made to break the windows of his car with a hammer, while stones were also hurled at the front and rear windows. His vehicle was damaged in the incident.

According to Ghosh, his car was chased up to Narkeldanga, and he accused BJP-backed men of being behind the attack. He also alleged that the police had remained inactive despite the incidents.

The BJP has denied the allegations of involvement in the attacks.

Ghosh has now sought security from the High Court, citing the two incidents and the threat to his safety as an elected representative.

Following the recently concluded Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress has split into three separate groups. Ghosh has continued to maintain his allegiance to the faction led by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, which he has described as the“original but minority” faction.