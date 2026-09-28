India's 4G Smartphone Shipments To Grow 3 Pc As Price Gap With 5G Widens

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India's 4G smartphone shipments are expected to grow 3 per cent year‐on‐year after a 48 per cent year‐on‐year decline in 2025 and its share in the overall market is rising to 13 per cent in 2026 from 11 per cent in 2025, a report said on Monday.

The report from market research firm Counterpoint Research said rising component costs have widened the price gap between 4G and 5G devices, pushing 5G models more expensive for price-sensitive consumers.

This prompted value‐seeking consumers in the entry (sub-Rs 10,000) and budget (Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000) segments to favour 4G handsets.

The report noted that the number of original equipment manufacturers offering 4G models in the Rs 10,000–Rs. 20,000 segments have jumped from two in 2025 to 12 in 2026 year‐to‐date.

“This growing portfolio is positioning 4G as a broader value proposition, giving consumers a balance of price, specifications and performance as rising costs push 5G smartphones into higher price bands,” said Senior Analyst Prachir Singh.

"4G is becoming a broader market trend rather than a short-term response to higher smartphone prices, as component prices are unlikely to normalize soon," the report noted.

Research Director Tarun Pathak forecasted that 4G models are set to grow its share in India's smartphone market from 13 per cent in 2026 to 15 per cent in 2027.

“We expect this broader price-value positioning to support continued 4G demand, while encouraging OEMs to expand their portfolios with more capable 4G devices,” he added.

Another report earlier this month said that the global sub-$200 smartphone shipments are forecast to fall by approximately 40 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

Entry-tier smartphones will experience the sharpest contraction as higher component costs and minimum specifications reduce the viability of the lowest-priced devices.

-IANS

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