From Cold Solutions To Iot Cube: A Sovereign Intelligence Layer For Enterprise Data In Saudi Arabia

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Cold Solutions Ltd. has changed its trade name to IoT Cube Company and is converting into a new legal entity under the same name, shifting the company from supplying standalone operational solutions to running an intelligence layer above the systems enterprises and government bodies already use.

The move starts from the problem of data fragmentation. Organisations running connected operations collect large volumes of operational data, but it arrives through separate systems: vehicles report to one interface, sensors to a second, cameras and facility management systems to platforms of their own. The data is available; a single picture decision-makers can act on is not.

IoT Cube sits above those systems rather than replacing them, consolidating incoming streams whatever their source, analysing them within one operational context, and returning outcomes that can be acted on.

“Operational data spent years locked inside systems that did not talk to each other,” said Asim Jamil, CEO and Founder of IoT Cube.“We did not introduce this layer earlier because two conditions had not been met: data had to reach a volume worth analysing, and AI had to mature enough to process it in time. Both have now been met.”

Architecture and technical neutrality:

The name IoT Cube points to the meeting of three technologies: IoT, AI and data. The platform is neutral and multitenant, working with any carrier, cloud infrastructure, protocol or AI model. With the tagline 'Every Connected Decision,' IoT Cube reflects its purpose of bringing fragmented operational data into a single context and transforming it into intelligence that organisations can act on.

Data sovereignty:

Customer data remains entirely within Saudi Arabia, consistent with Vision 2030 priorities on localising digital infrastructure and national data sovereignty.

tracking continuity:

tracking continues under IoT Cube with no change to service, account teams or existing contracts. On the legal entity conversion, affected customers are being contacted directly with the updated commercial registration, VAT number and banking details for their payables/records.

Development pipeline:

Alongside tracking, the company is building further solutions on the same layer across mobility, logistics, asset management and smart infrastructure.

About IoT Cube Company:

IoT Cube is an intelligence layer for connected operations. It consolidates data from vehicles, sensors, cameras and enterprise systems, analyses it in a single context, and delivers actionable outcomes. The platform is neutral and multitenant, working with any carrier, cloud, protocol or AI model, and keeps customer data inside Saudi Arabia.