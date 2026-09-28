Nemetschek Group And University Of Jeddah Sign Mou To Advance Digital Skills And Industry Readiness For Future AEC Professionals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration will provide students and faculty with access to industry-leading technologies, specialized training, and professional development programs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia –September 2026 – Nemetschek Group, a global leader in Construction AI and one of the world's leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) and Media industries, today announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Jeddah, one of Saudi Arabia's leading higher education institutions, to support the development of digital skills and strengthen the professional readiness of students in engineering, architecture, design and technology-related disciplines.

Through this collaboration, Nemetschek Group and the University of Jeddah will work together on a range of initiatives designed to equip students with the digital competencies and practical experience required to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven building design and planning and infrastructure sector. As part of the agreement, the company will provide educational software licenses from across the Nemetschek Group portfolio, including Bluebeam, Archicad, and Vectorworks, enabling students to gain hands-on experience with the same technologies used by leading architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide.

The partnership will also include specialized training programs for academic staff to support the integration of advanced digital tools and industry best practices into classroom instruction. The collaboration further seeks to create pathways from education to employment through training opportunities for qualified students and graduates. In addition, both organizations will explore opportunities to co-develop specialized professional diploma programs, collaborate on curriculum enhancement initiatives, and organize joint workshops that bring together academics, industry experts and practitioners to advance research and knowledge exchange.

“The future of the built environment will depend not only on the technologies we adopt, but on the people who know how to use them effectively. Collaboration between industry and academia is therefore essential to ensuring that students graduate with skills that reflect the realities of a rapidly evolving professional landscape. Through our partnership with the University of Jeddah, we look forward to sharing our industry expertise, supporting faculty and students with relevant digital tools and contributing to the development of curricula that connect academic learning with professional practice,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director, Middle East, Nemetschek Group.

Her Excellency Dr. Sarah Garamalla Al-Zhrani, Dean of the Design and Art Faculty, said:“At the University of Jeddah, we are committed to preparing a generation of future leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to support Saudi Arabia's ambitious development journey. This partnership with Nemetschek Group reflects our vision of strengthening the connection between academia and industry while ensuring our students have access to leading technologies, innovative learning opportunities and meaningful professional experiences. Together, we aim to equip graduates with the competencies required to contribute to the Kingdom's future and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The partnership underscores Nemetschek Group's continued commitment to advancing digital transformation, skills development and knowledge transfer across Saudi Arabia. Building on initiatives such as the Nemetschek Group Academic Program (NGAP), which empowers the next generation of AEC professionals through access to industry-leading technologies and learning opportunities, both organizations aim to contribute to a future-ready workforce capable of supporting the Kingdom's rapidly evolving construction, infrastructure and technology landscape while advancing the human capital development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About the Nemetschek Group:The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7.5 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

About the University of Jeddah:The University of Jeddah is one of the newest universities in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030 through specialized programs that meet the needs of the job market and contribute to the preparation of future leaders. The university aims to achieve effective education, support talented individuals, and promote research and innovation, while also creating an economic and developmental impact. It is distinguished by advanced academic programs such as academic acceleration, dual enrollment, and direct specialization, in addition to training and qualification programs that effectively integrate students into the job market.