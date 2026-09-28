OPPO Find X10 Pro Max To Debut Globally With Mediatek's 2Nm Flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro

Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Saudi Arabia, September 2026: A leading global smart device brand, today announced that the upcoming OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones to feature MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9600 Pro. The platform brings advanced performance, power efficiency and on-device AI capabilities to the Find series as it launches in international markets. Built on TSMC's advanced 2nm N2P process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro delivers a significant generational leap in performance and power efficiency. Compared with the previous-generation process, it delivers up to a 61% improvement in CPU multi-core energy efficiency, providing a stronger foundation for sustained flagship performance and increasingly demanding on-device AI workloads on the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. For CPU performance, the Dimensity 9600 Pro continues MediaTek's All-Big-Core architecture with a new configuration featuring two 4.55GHz C2-Ultra cores and six performance cores. The new CPU delivers an overall performance improvement of 17%, while independent frequency control for each core enables more precise workload scheduling. This helps the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max balance sustained performance with outstanding power efficiency during demanding everyday use. Graphics performance takes another step forward with the latest flagship G2-Ultra NX GPU, which introduces enhanced ray tracing and new neural graphics capabilities. Under sustained heavy workloads, the Dimensity 9600 Pro delivers approximately 27% higher performance, enabling richer visual detail and more immersive gaming experiences on the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. The Dimensity 9600 Pro also brings a major upgrade to on-device AI through its latest-generation dual-NPU design, combining a high-performance NPU with a Super Efficient NPU. The high-performance NPU delivers 51% faster LLM prefill performance, supporting workloads including large-model inference and computational imaging. Meanwhile, the Super Efficient NPU is 40% more power efficient, enabling persistent AI capabilities to run at ultra-low power for more responsive and readily available AI experiences. The platform is further enhanced by OPPO Laminar Flow Engine, jointly developed by OPPO and MediaTek and making its debut on the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max. By restructuring the underlying rendering architecture and coordinating it more closely with system scheduling, the technology helps balance smooth system responsiveness with low power consumption. It also helps accelerate app launches and maintain smooth, stable content loading during demanding scenarios such as rapid photo browsing. Together, these technologies are designed to support the full flagship experience – from demanding photography and video use to gaming, multitasking and AI-powered daily tasks – while helping the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max maintain the responsiveness and endurance users expect from a premium smartphone. Following its global debut, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is expected to launch in Saudi Arabia soon, with local availability details to be announced at a later date. Further details about the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, will be revealed at the upcoming global launch event. About OPPO: OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first mobile phone, the“Smiley Face,” in 2008, OPPO has pursued the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has a presence in more than 90 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.