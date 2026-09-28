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Knowbe4 Shuts Down Shadow AI With Agent Security Innovation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Agent Risk Manager browser extension performs active discovery of new and unknown domains allowing security admins to block, warn or allow the sites Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE- KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced a significant expansion of Agent Risk Manager, with the launch of a new native browser extension for Chrome and Edge that gives security teams real-time control over shadow AI. This new capability moves beyond existing dashboards that flag unsanctioned AI use after the damage is done, to a control point that can allow, warn or block employee access to known AI sites the moment it happens. With unsanctioned chatbots, coding assistants, meeting transcribers and browser-based AI agents, employees are adopting shadow AI without IT's knowledge. Shadow AI has emerged as one of the most difficult risks for security teams to contain. According to the recent KnowBe4“From Agentic Risk to Human Wins” report, 52% of organizations report their use of AI is unapproved or ungoverned. The same report also found over a third of employees reported that they commonly source their own agentic AI tools where options are unavailable or restrictive, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks. “Visibility alone does not stop a data leak, it just documents it,” said Matt Duren, SVP of AI and data, KnowBe4.“Security teams have been instructed to take an inventory of the AI tools running in their environment. While that is necessary, it is not enough. With this extension, the same capability that discovers shadow AI can now act on it in real time without forcing security teams to choose between locking AI down and letting it run unchecked.” Where many shadow AI and browser-security offerings operate as standalone extensions or network layer add-ons, Agent Risk Manager sits inside the broader KnowBe4 Platform, which draws on 16 years of behavioral risk data across more than 70,000 customers. That means shadow AI activity captured at the browser does not sit in an isolated console, it feeds the same risk profile as an organization's phishing simulations, security awareness training, and real-time coaching, and lays the groundwork for a unified Risk Score. The shadow AI browser extension is available now to Security Awareness Training Advanced customers on direct-sale, U.S.-tenant accounts as part of Agent Risk Manager Early Access. Broader availability is planned in the coming months. Customers can learn more or self-onboard at . About KnowBe4: KnowBe4 empowers the modern workforce to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is the pioneer of digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans. The KnowBe4 Platform provides attack simulation and training, email & collaboration security, and agent security powered by AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents) and a proprietary Risk Score. The platform leverages 16 years of behavioral data to combat advanced threats including social engineering, prompt injection, and shadow AI. By securing humans and agents, KnowBe4 leads the industry in workforce trust and defense. FAQs: Q: What does the shadow AI discovery capability do?
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Quantifies real usage: For every tool it finds, it shows when it was first seen, how many distinct users have touched it, and how many usage events occurred, so security teams can prioritize based on actual exposure.
Enables one-click governance: Directly from the discovery row, security teams can hit“Add Rule” to turn a discovered tool into a governed one (approved, warn, or blocked), or“Dismiss” it out of the queue without exporting data, using a separate tool, or submitting an engineering ticket.
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