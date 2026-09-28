Residents Warned Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road

Residents in the UAE on Monday morning were warned of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Dubai-Al Road.

Dubai Police noted that the accident on September 28 is affecting traffic flow towards Dubai.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

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