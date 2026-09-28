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Residents Warned Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road

Residents Warned Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road


2026-09-28 04:44:19
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai Police urged motorists to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area
    By: Khaleej Times Staff

    Residents in the UAE on Monday morning were warned of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Dubai-Al Road.

    Dubai Police noted that the accident on September 28 is affecting traffic flow towards Dubai.

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    Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.

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Khaleej Times

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