Residents Warned Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Dubai-Al Ain Road
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Residents in the UAE on Monday morning were warned of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Dubai-Al Road.
Dubai Police noted that the accident on September 28 is affecting traffic flow towards Dubai.Recommended For You
Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.
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