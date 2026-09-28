Sharjah's E88 Outdoor Market To Return On December 17 Registration Opens

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) has announced the return of Sharjah's E88 Market for its fourth edition in December, with registrations now open to businesses and entrepreneurs from across the UAE.

The outdoor market will run from December 17 to 31, 2026, at the Almas Hall parking area of JRCC in Sharjah. Visitors can attend from 5pm to 11pm, Monday to Wednesday, and from 5pm to midnight, Thursday to Sunday.

Held under the theme "Sharjah's Outdoor Destination for Food, Shopping and Entertainment", the event will bring together start-ups, home-based businesses, emerging brands, artisans, retailers, food trucks and productive families.

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Participants will be able to showcase their products and services, connect directly with customers and explore opportunities for partnerships and business growth. The initiative also aims to help local enterprises better understand consumer preferences and market trends.

In addition to shopping and dining experiences, the market will offer entertainment programmes and interactive workshops for children and young people. The activities will focus on developing skills and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

Previous editions attracted large numbers of visitors and exhibitors, helping establish E88 Market as a popular outdoor destination in Sharjah. This year's event is expected to offer a wider range of commercial and family-friendly experiences.

JRCC, a subsidiary of Sharjah Hospitality Group, said the initiative reflects its commitment to supporting local talent, small and medium-sized enterprises, and community-focused events.

Entrepreneurs, business owners, artisans and other interested participants can review the registration requirements through JRCC's official website and social media channels.

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