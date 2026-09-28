'You Are Leaders' Sheikh Mohammed Pens Heartfelt Tribute To His Team

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to his team in his new book, What Life Taught Me.

In the book, Sheikh Mohammed praised those who have worked to implement the UAE's plans, improve people's lives and advance the nation.

Addressing those who have accompanied him on the UAE's development journey, he said, "Greetings to you, my appreciation for your efforts, and my gratitude for the journey we have shared in our work together.”

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He also praised their dedication, saying they had worked“day and night” for people's wellbeing, the advancement of their nations and the continued progress of their journey.

Sheikh Mohammed also used the book to share his vision for the future of leadership, telling his team, "You are not government employees - you are leaders.”

He said the message was intended to encourage them to consider what kind of leadership is needed in an era defined by rapid and interconnected change.

“What kind of leader do we need in this new era?” he asked, pointing to the growing complexity created by simultaneous technological, political and economic shifts.

He cited artificial intelligence as an example of how developments can have a ripple effect across different areas, from productivity and the labour market to social and political stability, investment and technology.

“The challenge is no longer the speed of change itself, but the fact that many things are changing at the same time,” he said, describing this as the reality leaders face today.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted how increasingly interconnected the world has become, noting that developments once considered local can now have far-reaching consequences across industries, markets and countries.

He added that leadership in this new era would differ from the traditional approach, stressing that“what brought us here will not necessarily take us there," a principle he described as the first thing future leaders must understand.

Sheikh Mohammed then shared three key pieces of advice with his team on what it takes to become a leader in this new era.

Sheikh Mohammed said future leaders should move beyond rigid long-term plans and five- or 10-year strategies, instead building organisations and teams that can adapt, learn, unlearn and learn again.

He said successful leadership in the future would be defined more by readiness than by the accuracy of predictions. Rather than preparing for a single future, leaders should build organisations capable of navigating multiple possibilities, noting that those best able to withstand disruption are those with the greatest number of options.

A future leader's strength, he added, would not lie simply in accumulated knowledge and experience but in the ability to ask the right questions.

“If they believe they know everything about the future, they will be its first victim,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed urged future leaders not to view their teams simply as resources, noting that machines can increasingly write, store, programme and manage processes.

People, he said, remain 'the foundation of creativity' and imagination, with ideas becoming an organisation's most valuable assets. Every employee, he added, could have an idea capable of transforming an organisation's future.

He drew a distinction between traditional and future leadership, saying the latter should focus on empowering employees and unlocking their potential rather than simply monitoring them.

Future leaders, he said, should create an environment where people can experiment, learn from mistakes and take initiative, while building trust rather than relying solely on discipline.

“Every leader who kills the spirit of initiative destroys the future of their organisation,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said organisations risk falling behind when the pace of change outstrips their ability to respond. While making the wrong decision was once considered the greatest risk, he said delaying a decision has become the greater one.

He said future leaders will not have more hours in the day but will need to shorten the time between an idea and its execution, with artificial intelligence serving as a key tool for saving time and accelerating work.

“History will reward those who act before certainty is complete,” he said, adding, "A good decision made today is better than a perfect decision made next month.”

Sheikh Mohammed concluded with an encouraging message to his team, urging them to embrace change, keep learning and create an environment where imagination and innovation can thrive.

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