Legal Action Taken In Oman Against Tourist Who Disturbed Sea Turtles In Viral Video

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A tourist in Oman is facing legal action after a viral video on social media showed him disturbing sea turtles, the Sultanate's Environment Authority revealed, urging citizens, residents, and tourists to comply with the regulations and guidelines governing visits to sea turtle nesting sites.

The incident, which took place in the Ras Al Hadd area, constitutes a violation of Oman's laws and regulations governing wildlife protection. Authorities took action after closely monitoring the video circulating online.

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Protecting biodiversity is a shared responsibility that requires everyone's awareness and commitment, the authority clarified, calling on everyone to refrain from touching, approaching, or disturbing sea turtles, in order to ensure their safety and preserve their natural habitats.

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Visitors are also urged to cooperate and report any violations or practices that may harm wildlife in Oman. Any practicies that harm wildlife or threaten natural habitats will not be tolerated, authorities in Oman have emphasised.

The video, which Omani local media shared to raise awareness, showed the tourist sitting on the back of one sea turtle while flexing his shoulder muscles and holding a baby sea turtle in his hand. Take a look:

Oman's Ras Al Hadd

Ras Al Hadd, which is located in the wilayat of Sur in the Sharqiya region of Oman, around 350 kms from the capital city of Muscat, attracts between 6,000 to 12,000 nesting turtles during the summer months from June to October and draws thousands of visitors to see them.

It attracts four types of turtles; Green, Olive Ridley, Hawksbill and Loggerhead, each of them having distinct food habits. A fifth type is Leatherback which is found in waters bordering the coasts of Oman.

The green turtles, so called because of the greenish colour of their cartilage, are commonly found at Ras Al Hadd. They generally feed on grass, seaweed and algae. Turtles spend most of their lives at sea but return to the land in summer to lay their eggs.

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