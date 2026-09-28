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Air Algerie Restores Doha Flights After Extended Suspension
(MENAFN) Algeria’s national carrier Air Algerie is preparing to restore its Algiers-Doha service after suspending the route for nearly seven months because of heightened security concerns in the Middle East.
The first renewed flight is scheduled to leave Algiers at 12.55 am Tuesday, according to the airline.
The service will initially run three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. From Oct. 25, the airline plans to increase the frequency to daily departures at the same time.
Air Algerie halted its Doha operations in late February as regional security conditions deteriorated following the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.
The airline also suspended flights connecting Algeria with Amman in Jordan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during the same period. It said the measures were taken to safeguard passengers and crew members while monitoring developments in the region.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian strikes against Israel and other locations across the region, leading to widespread disruptions in Middle Eastern air travel.
The first renewed flight is scheduled to leave Algiers at 12.55 am Tuesday, according to the airline.
The service will initially run three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. From Oct. 25, the airline plans to increase the frequency to daily departures at the same time.
Air Algerie halted its Doha operations in late February as regional security conditions deteriorated following the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.
The airline also suspended flights connecting Algeria with Amman in Jordan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates during the same period. It said the measures were taken to safeguard passengers and crew members while monitoring developments in the region.
The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, followed by Iranian strikes against Israel and other locations across the region, leading to widespread disruptions in Middle Eastern air travel.
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