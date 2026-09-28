Raza Murad Calls Out Bollywood Stars For Missing Mushtaq Khan's Funeral

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Veteran actor Raza Murad has expressed disappointment over the absence of prominent Bollywood names at the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away on September 24. Khan's last rites were held the next day, attended by family members, friends and industry colleagues.

In a video posted on Instagram, Murad mourned the actor's demise while questioning why none of the industry's biggest names turned up to pay their final respects.

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“Lekin afsos baat ye hai ki aise mauke par, koi bhi star jise hum star kehte hai, vo unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aya,” Murad said.“Koi bada chehra nahi aya.”

(“The sad part is that no one we call a star came to offer him their final respects. No big face came.”)

The veteran actor said Mushtaq Khan had devoted around 50 years to the film industry, yet the stars he had worked alongside could not find even a few minutes to attend his final journey.

“Lekin us shakhs ki funeral mein shaamil nahi hue, jisne is film industry ko apne 50 saal diye, apni poori zindagi de di. Aur aap uske liye 50 minute bhi nahi nikaal sake,” he said.

(“You did not attend the funeral of a man who gave 50 years, his whole life, to this film industry. And you could not take out even 50 minutes for him.”)

Murad also criticised what he described as Bollywood's willingness to turn up for occasions associated with wealth and power.

“Agar kisi industrialist ke bete ki shaadi hoti, toh ye stars na sirf wahan shaamil hote, balki wahan mehmaanon ki seva waiter ki tarah bhi karte,” he said, adding that they would also turn up when political parties required their presence. (“If it were the wedding of an industrialist's son, these stars would not only attend, but would even serve the guests like waiters.”)

Defending Khan's legacy, Murad said the late actor had earned his place through sheer work rather than flattering influential people.“Na unhone kisi ki chamcha giri ki, voh bas apne kaam ke balboote pe yahan tak phouche hai,” he said. (“He never flattered anyone to get ahead. He made his way purely on the merit of his work.)

Known for films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Jodi No. 1, Mushtaq Khan was one of Hindi cinema's most familiar and dependable character actors.

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