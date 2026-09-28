Ranbir Kapoor Turns 44: Neetu, Riddhima And 'Love & War' Team Share Birthday Wishes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 28, with his family and Love & War team among those marking the occasion on social media.

His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a birthday wish for the actor on her story, posting a photo of the two together.

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“Happiest birthday Rans. Love you,” she wrote.

She also added a message for her brother, which translates to:“You are my moon, you are my gem. Among thousands, you are my brother. May we stay together all our lives.”

Their mother Neetu Kapoor also shared a photo with Ranbir on Instagram Stories, writing:“Happy happy to you Rana. You are mine and I feel blessed.”

Neetu also reshared a birthday post from Nitasha Nanda, which featured Ranbir alongside Nitasha and Karisma Kapoor.

“Happy happy birthday Ranbir,” it read.

Birthday wishes also came from Ranbir's Love & War team.

Bhansali Productions and Saregama shared a photo of the actor alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

“Today, there's only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir!” the caption read, referencing the title of their upcoming film.

Ranbir is currently preparing for the release of Love & War, which brings him together with Alia and Vicky and marks his reunion with Bhansali nearly two decades after Saawariya.

His first look from the film was recently revealed, showing him behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible with a bruised and bloodied arm.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

Ranbir will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Ram.

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