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Israel Orders Dutch Diplomats in Ramallah to Return Documents
(MENAFN) Israel has given Dutch diplomats based in the West Bank city of Ramallah seven days to return diplomatic documents issued by Israel, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Sunday, following the Netherlands’ decision to restrict trade involving goods from Israeli settlements.
Sa’ar said Israel notified the Dutch Embassy in the country about the measure Sunday evening. He added that once the seven-day period ends, the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted by Israel to the affected diplomats will no longer apply.
“If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians, it may do so from Palestinian Authority territory,” Sa’ar said.
The Israeli foreign minister connected the move to a Dutch measure that came into force last week, prohibiting the import, purchase and sale of products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
According to the Dutch government, the measure, which took effect Sept. 22, applies to goods produced in settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories and also bans services that help facilitate trade involving those products.
Sa’ar also pointed to previous measures taken against Dutch officials, saying Israel removed a Dutch delegation from an international support center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat last month following other actions taken by the Netherlands against Israel.
The Dutch restrictions on settlement goods formally took effect on Sept. 22 and cover their import, purchase and sale.
Sa’ar said Israel notified the Dutch Embassy in the country about the measure Sunday evening. He added that once the seven-day period ends, the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted by Israel to the affected diplomats will no longer apply.
“If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians, it may do so from Palestinian Authority territory,” Sa’ar said.
The Israeli foreign minister connected the move to a Dutch measure that came into force last week, prohibiting the import, purchase and sale of products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
According to the Dutch government, the measure, which took effect Sept. 22, applies to goods produced in settlements located in the occupied Palestinian territories and also bans services that help facilitate trade involving those products.
Sa’ar also pointed to previous measures taken against Dutch officials, saying Israel removed a Dutch delegation from an international support center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat last month following other actions taken by the Netherlands against Israel.
The Dutch restrictions on settlement goods formally took effect on Sept. 22 and cover their import, purchase and sale.
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