Minister Of Finance Meets Georgian Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance during his visit to Doha to participate in the 2026 annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Separately, Minister Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises of the Republic of Maldives H E Hassan Zareer, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Hon. Paul Chan Mo-po, CEO and General Director of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Dario Scannapieco, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, H E Dr Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al Jasser, and Director General and Head of the OPEC Fund for International Development H E Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations were reviewed, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.