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Dutch Officials Inspect Passengers for West Bank Settlement Products
(MENAFN) Dutch authorities reportedly inspected passengers arriving in Amsterdam aboard Israel’s national airline to determine whether they were carrying products originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The checks, described as unusual, targeted passengers traveling from Tel Aviv, with customs officers reportedly searching for goods produced in settlements in the West Bank or the occupied Golan Heights.
No information was provided on whether authorities discovered any settlement products or whether any passengers faced measures as a result of the inspections.
According to reports, the searches are connected to a Dutch ban that came into force last week covering the import, purchase and sale of products from Israeli settlements.
An explanation published by the Dutch government states that the restrictions cover goods originating from settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and also prohibit services that facilitate trade involving such products.
Reports also claimed that people bringing settlement goods into the Netherlands could face prison sentences of up to six years.
Dutch authorities had not immediately issued a response to the reported passenger inspections.
The checks, described as unusual, targeted passengers traveling from Tel Aviv, with customs officers reportedly searching for goods produced in settlements in the West Bank or the occupied Golan Heights.
No information was provided on whether authorities discovered any settlement products or whether any passengers faced measures as a result of the inspections.
According to reports, the searches are connected to a Dutch ban that came into force last week covering the import, purchase and sale of products from Israeli settlements.
An explanation published by the Dutch government states that the restrictions cover goods originating from settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and also prohibit services that facilitate trade involving such products.
Reports also claimed that people bringing settlement goods into the Netherlands could face prison sentences of up to six years.
Dutch authorities had not immediately issued a response to the reported passenger inspections.
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