QIIB Wins 'Best Islamic Sustainable Finance Bank In Qatar 2026' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has been named 'Best Islamic Sustainable Finance Bank in Qatar 2026' by the World Union of Arab Bankers, in recognition of the Bank's leadership and distinguished achievements in sustainable Islamic finance.

Abdulla Hamad al-Mesaifri, Head of Branch Network at QIIB, accepted the award on behalf of the Bank during a high-level ceremony recently held in Istanbul, attended by prominent leaders from the banking, financial and business sectors across the Arab region and beyond.

The World Union of Arab Bankers cited a range of objective criteria and strong performance indicators in selecting QIIB for the award, most notably QIIB's track record in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices across its banking, financing and investment activities.

The recognition also reflects QIIB's leadership in developing banking products and solutions, which are fully aligned with the principles of sustainable Islamic finance and green banking.

Commenting on the achievement, al-Mesaifri said:“We are pleased to receive the 'Best Islamic Sustainable Finance Bank in Qatar 2026' award from the World Union of Arab Bankers. This prestigious international recognition clearly demonstrates that our strategy to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles across our operations is delivering tangible results and providing value addition to both our customers and the Qatari economy.”

Al-Mesaifri added:“We firmly believe, and our strategy reflects this commitment in practice, that sustainable Islamic finance represents the future of financing, bringing together Shariah principles and the highest ethical standards with global sustainable development goals.

“This recognition further highlights the strength of our team and the impact of their collective efforts, which continue to earn QIIB recognition regionally and internationally.”

Highlighting the role of banks in advancing sustainable finance, al- Mesaifri stated:“Serving a broad and diverse customer base gives us direct insight into our customers' expectations for responsible banking solutions."

"We are therefore committed to translating our sustainability strategy into simple, innovative services across our branch network, encouraging individuals and businesses to embrace green financing options that contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable environmental and economic future.”

Al- Mesaifri added,“This achievement further reinforces our determination to advance our innovation journey and expand our portfolio of green and sustainable banking products, responding to the evolving expectations of customers across all segments.

“We remain equally committed to contributing to Qatar's sustainable development journey, in full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategy launched by Qatar Central Bank.”

This latest recognition marks another milestone in QIIB's growing record of achievements and reflects the Bank's continued strategic progress across its various areas of business, particularly sustainability and responsible banking, where QIIB continues to play a leading and influential role.