Minister Of Finance Receives President Of AIIB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) H E Zou Jiayi and her accompanying delegation this evening, on the occasion of a reception hosted by the Ministry of Finance at the Museum of Islamic Art, on the eve of the 11th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, hosted by the State of Qatar.

Minister of Finance welcomed the President of the Bank and her accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the State of Qatar and expressing the importance of hosting this major event, which brings together senior officials, policymakers and representatives of financial and economic institutions from AIIB member countries.The reception was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, Ministers and senior officials, as well as heads and representatives of financial and economic institutions and participants in the 11th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.