Moci Hosts Workshop On Combating Trademark Infringement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), represented by its Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department, organised its fourth workshop of 2026, entitled“Combating Trademark Infringement and Examining Genuine and Counterfeit Products,” in cooperation with the Brand Owners' Protection Group (Gulf BPG), with the participation of a number of Ministry employees and representatives of relevant authorities in the State.

The workshop was organised as part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, raise awareness and knowledge among Ministry employees, law enforcement officers and relevant authorities, and develop their capabilities in monitoring and detecting trademark infringements and identifying the latest methods of counterfeiting and commercial fraud. These efforts contribute to strengthening the intellectual property rights protection system and fostering a secure and sustainable business environment that enhances the competitiveness, diversification and attractiveness of the national economy to investment.

The workshop covered a number of topics aimed at enhancing participants' understanding of the methods and types of trademark infringement, as well as mechanisms for examining products to determine whether they are genuine or counterfeit.

This included identifying the key signs and indicators that can assist in detecting counterfeit products and trademark infringements, in addition to reviewing modern examples and methods for distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products. These efforts contribute to enhancing the efficiency of inspection, monitoring and intellectual property rights enforcement activities in accordance with the applicable regulations and laws.