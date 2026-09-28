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Sudan Extinguishes Fuel Depot Fire After RSF Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Sudanese authorities said Sunday that emergency crews had put out a fire at fuel storage facilities in central Al Jazirah state after the sites were hit by a drone attack attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The Al Jazirah state government said civil defense teams managed to contain the blaze at the Umm Alila fuel depots “in record time.” Officials did not disclose the extent of the damage or report whether the incident caused any deaths or injuries.
The fuel facilities are located near Abu Haraz in eastern Al Jazirah, roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Wad Madani, the state capital.
The nongovernmental Al Jazirah Conference Organization condemned the reported strike, stressing that the depots supply fuel to residents across the state and nearby areas. It warned that damage to the facilities could disrupt fuel availability, transportation and other essential services.
The organization also reported that three drones had crashed in civilian parts of Wad al-Bir al-Khawalida village in Al Jazirah, potentially endangering residents and their property. Videos shared online by activists appeared to show one of the drones lying on farmland in the village.
Fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, following a dispute over plans to integrate the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced millions of people from their homes.
The Al Jazirah state government said civil defense teams managed to contain the blaze at the Umm Alila fuel depots “in record time.” Officials did not disclose the extent of the damage or report whether the incident caused any deaths or injuries.
The fuel facilities are located near Abu Haraz in eastern Al Jazirah, roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Wad Madani, the state capital.
The nongovernmental Al Jazirah Conference Organization condemned the reported strike, stressing that the depots supply fuel to residents across the state and nearby areas. It warned that damage to the facilities could disrupt fuel availability, transportation and other essential services.
The organization also reported that three drones had crashed in civilian parts of Wad al-Bir al-Khawalida village in Al Jazirah, potentially endangering residents and their property. Videos shared online by activists appeared to show one of the drones lying on farmland in the village.
Fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has continued since April 2023, following a dispute over plans to integrate the paramilitary group into the regular armed forces. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and forced millions of people from their homes.
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