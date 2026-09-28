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France Criticizes Israel Over Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) France on Sunday accused the Israeli government of allowing violence against Palestinians and the continued appropriation of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the territory has witnessed an unprecedented rise in violence carried out by extremist Israelis against Palestinians.
"There is a guilty and scandalous level of tolerance on the part of the Israeli government towards what is happening in the West Bank,” Barrot said.
His remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron made similar comments during the UN General Assembly in New York last week.
Macron said violations occur in the West Bank on a daily basis and questioned the reasons being given for such actions. He also said Palestinian resistance group Hamas has never operated in the territory.
Israeli officials criticized the French president's remarks.
A statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Macron's comments as " arrogant absurdity."
The statement also claimed that Hamas members had carried out attacks against Israeli civilians in the West Bank.
Barrot defended Macron, arguing that the French president’s remarks should be considered within their broader context.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the territory has witnessed an unprecedented rise in violence carried out by extremist Israelis against Palestinians.
"There is a guilty and scandalous level of tolerance on the part of the Israeli government towards what is happening in the West Bank,” Barrot said.
His remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron made similar comments during the UN General Assembly in New York last week.
Macron said violations occur in the West Bank on a daily basis and questioned the reasons being given for such actions. He also said Palestinian resistance group Hamas has never operated in the territory.
Israeli officials criticized the French president's remarks.
A statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Macron's comments as " arrogant absurdity."
The statement also claimed that Hamas members had carried out attacks against Israeli civilians in the West Bank.
Barrot defended Macron, arguing that the French president’s remarks should be considered within their broader context.
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