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US Says Taiwan Policy Remains Unchanged After Trump-Xi Talks
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Sunday that Washington’s approach to Taiwan remains unchanged following high-level discussions between the United States and China in Washington last week, reaffirming the administration’s continued adherence to the one-China policy.
"Our support for that has not changed," Perdue said, adding: "We do not support independence, and we do not support coercion."
He also dismissed suggestions that Washington is providing insufficient defensive support to Taiwan, describing US President Donald Trump "as strong on Taiwan as I have ever seen anybody."
According to Perdue, Trump has approved 50% more arms transfers to Taipei than any US president since 1979. He said this includes an earlier $11 billion package, while additional defense deliveries remain under discussion.
"He and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said, noting that Trump often tells foreign leaders that Washington supplies defense equipment to countries around the world. He added that Trump even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping "at one point" whether Beijing would be interested in purchasing US arms.
"Our support for that has not changed," Perdue said, adding: "We do not support independence, and we do not support coercion."
He also dismissed suggestions that Washington is providing insufficient defensive support to Taiwan, describing US President Donald Trump "as strong on Taiwan as I have ever seen anybody."
According to Perdue, Trump has approved 50% more arms transfers to Taipei than any US president since 1979. He said this includes an earlier $11 billion package, while additional defense deliveries remain under discussion.
"He and President Xi talk about that every time they get together," Perdue said, noting that Trump often tells foreign leaders that Washington supplies defense equipment to countries around the world. He added that Trump even asked Chinese President Xi Jinping "at one point" whether Beijing would be interested in purchasing US arms.
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