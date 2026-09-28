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Vucic Resigns as Serbia Prepares for Snap Elections
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned Sunday as the country prepares for snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 25, where he is expected to seek the position of prime minister as the candidate of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
Vucic leaves office during his second presidential term, with the Constitution preventing him from pursuing another term as head of state. Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will assume the role of acting president until a new president is elected.
His departure follows months of pressure from student-led demonstrations and comes as Serbia moves toward both parliamentary elections and an early presidential vote.
Under Serbian law, a presidential election must take place within three months following the president’s resignation.
Vucic leaves office during his second presidential term, with the Constitution preventing him from pursuing another term as head of state. Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic will assume the role of acting president until a new president is elected.
His departure follows months of pressure from student-led demonstrations and comes as Serbia moves toward both parliamentary elections and an early presidential vote.
Under Serbian law, a presidential election must take place within three months following the president’s resignation.
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