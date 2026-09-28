Coingape To Bring Institutional Leaders Together At Global Onchain Summit 2026 In Singapore

Meta – 30+ Speakers, 150+ institutional grade audience are set to gather at CoinGape's Global Onchain Summit at Pullman Hill Street on October 6th.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Singapore, Sep 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - CoinGape is set to host the Global Onchain Summit 2026 in Singapore on October 6. The summit will bring together senior executives from banks, asset managers, financial infrastructure firms and digital asset companies as web3 moves deeper into its institutional phase.









The Global Onchain Summit will focus on how traditional financial institutions are adopting blockchain infrastructure. It will feature sessions across tokenization, stablecoins, digital asset custody, payments and on chain markets.

Who are the Speakers for Global Onchain Summit

The speaker lineup for Global Onchain Summit includes executives from Franklin Templeton, State Street, BNY, Swift, OCBC, WLFI, Coinbase, S&P Global, Kalshi, Alpaca, Galaxy Digital, Robinhood, Wintermute, Triple-A, DCS and AmericanFortress, among others.

Among the confirmed speakers are Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom; Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President at Franklin Templeton; Zahid Mustafa, Managing Director at State Street; Andy Ross, Head of Institutional at Kalshi, Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia Pacific at BNY Investment; Avalon Ingram, Digital Assets Business Lead at Swift; Steven Hu, Head of Digital Assets at OCBC; Nick See Tong, APAC Regional Lead at Base; Arush Sehgal, Head of Digital Assets at Alpaca; Leonard Hoh, Bitstamp by Robinhood; and Andrew O'Neil, CFAMD, Analytics Lead of Digital Assets at S&P Global.

Agenda for the Global Onchain Summit

A central theme of the Global onchain summit will be how financial institutions are approaching the transition to on chain markets.

The key“Wall Street Goes Onchain: How Institutions Are Entering the Digital Asset Era” panel will bring together Franklin Templeton, BNY and Swift. The trio will discuss institutional adoption, tokenization, digital asset infrastructure, settlement and the changing role of blockchain in global financial markets.

The agenda will also look at several areas where traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure are increasingly overlapping.

A dedicated session on tokenized stocks and 24/7 markets will examine whether capital markets are ready for continuous trading. The industry leaders and experts will also share insights on how financial infrastructure needs to evolve around tokenized securities.

The summit will also feature the keynote on“The Stablecoin Century,” exploring the role of stablecoins in global financial flows.

Another session will focus on agentic payments. It will explore how AI agents could interact with wallets, payment networks and transform how industry works.

The agenda further covers prediction markets, institutional DeFi and on chain liquidity infrastructure. With over 150+ audience presence having representatives from VCs, family offices, banks, traffic giants, it will provide a wholesome view of how different parts of the digital asset market are developing beyond traditional crypto trading.

Building a conversation around what comes next

Abhinav Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO of CoinGape, said:

“The institutional conversation around digital assets has changed. The question is no longer only whether institutions will participate in this market. We are now seeing institutions build the infrastructure around tokenization, stablecoins, custody, payments and on chain markets. Global Onchain Summit is designed to bring the people driving that shift into one room and have a direct conversation about what comes next.”

The event will also host the Global Onchain Awards 2026. The awards recognize companies and leaders across categories including tokenization, institutional DeFi, stablecoins, custody, payments, compliance and digital assets.

About CoinGape

CoinGape is a global digital asset media platform with over 25 million readers worldwide. Since 2016, it has been covering cryptocurrency markets, blockchain, tokenization, regulation and the institutional digital asset ecosystem. As the industry leader, its work spans editorial coverage, executive conversations, research, industry events and the Block of Fame platform.

Contact:...